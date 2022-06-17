Highland healthcare workers to benefit from £355,000 in wellbeing funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £300,000 of funding is being invested to support the wellbeing of frontline workers in the Highlands.

Resources are being allocated to a number of teams across the NHS Highland health board to support workers delivering health and social care services.

The investment has been prompted by a grant of £355,000 in funding from the Scottish government.

Health bosses consulted with staff to help decide where these funds would be best placed.

A total of £114,000 is being allocated to support staff working in the independent social care sector with a further £91,000 earmarked to support NHS staff.

Staff working in GP practices across the north are also due to receive support through a £26,000 boost in funding.

Fiona Hogg, director of people and culture for NHS Highland said the investment comes following a “very challenging” two years for health workers.

“There are around 20,000 members of staff, working for the NHS, Councils and other organisations, in social care, and in primary care across Highland and Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership,” she said.

“The health and wellbeing of those who look after us is so important and I look forward to hearing how this money is spent and how teams have benefitted.”

Staff are asked to speak to their line managers in the first instance and start a discussion amongst their team how they feel this could be used.