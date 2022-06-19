Sinking sand warning after car gets stuck on Western Isles beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Warnings have been issued about the risk of sinking sand after a car got stuck on a Western Isles beach.

The Coastguard has shared an alarming photo on social media of an Audi with its front wheels half-submerged with its rear wheels also sinking.

Waves were just yards away from the car when the photograph was taken.

The unusual sight from Port Stoth on the Isle of Lewis has prompted a safety warning from the agency about the risk of driving vehicles onto beaches.

A social media post read: “The Outer Hebrides is renowned for its beautiful sandy beaches and bays.

“While most are safe and firm to walk on, sand is often soft and unable to support the weight of vehicles.

“The owner of this car, which was stuck at Port Stoth in Ness, was lucky that the tide didn’t flood the car and a local crofter was able to remove it with a tractor before the next tide.

“We know the beaches are stunning so please help us to keep them that way by being safe and not risking your safety driving onto unstable sands.”