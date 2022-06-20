Island ferry service returns to normal following weekend of disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ferry route in the Outer Hebrides has been restored to full capacity following a weekend of disruption.

CalMac ferry services between Leverburgh and the island of Berneray ground to a halt on Friday after the MV Loch Portain ferry broke down.

The 19-year-old car ferry was pulled from service due to issues with its propulsion system.

All services over the weekend were cancelled.

The smaller MV Loch Bhrusda – which can carry 150 passengers and 18 cars – was brought in to mitigate the disruption this morning until repairs could be completed.

CalMac officials have now confirmed that MV Loch Portain has now returned to service.

All previously cancelled services have now been reinstated.

MV Loch Bhrusda will operate an additional sailing from Berneray from 3pm and Leverburgh at 4.20pm on a turn-up-and-go basis.

MV Loch Portain was one of a number of vessels on CalMac’s fleet undergoing repairs.

The vessel, previously servicing the Uig, Skye to Tarbert, Harris route is currently undergoing repairs after a pipe burst in the vessel’s fire protection system.