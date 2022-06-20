Scottish Water investing in new technology to benefit customers and the environment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Water investing in new technology to benefit customers and the environment

By Ellie Milne
June 20, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 5:36 pm
Scottish Water is trialling new technology in four areas, including Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Scottish Water is making £100million improvements – for customers and the environment.

The company will invest up to £100million in its intelligent asset base over the next five years, improving customer service and helping work towards its goal of being net zero by 2040.

It has been designed to use new technology to monitor sewage pipes so any issues can be identified more efficiently.

Scottish Water has said this will be beneficial in preventing wastewater issues before they have an impact on customers and the environment.

New technology is being trialled in Inverness, Lossiemouth, Erskine and East Calder – areas which have suffered from flooding and pollution in the past – and will be extended to more locations in the future.

The newly installed sensors detect blockages and have already been used to help prevent potential Environmental Pollution Incidents and flooding of customers’ premises.

Chris Toop, digital general manager, said: “We are very encouraged by the early results coming through our pilot works.

“The innovative use of sensors and analytics in this way represents a much bigger shift towards predicting and preventing issues before they impact on our customers and environment – ensuring that vital services flow smoothly and efficiently.”

New equipment installed in a manhole. Supplied by Scottish Water.

A more proactive response

Scottish Water has invested around £2m in the sensors in the so far, and more than £5m in additional wastewater “exemplar” works.

Challenges have arisen at wastewater treatment assets due to the minimal access to real-time data on condition and performance, which means maintenance is “more responsive than predictive”.

To reduce reliance on site visits and improve operations, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are being installed at 17 wastewater “exemplar” treatment works – which will ultimately reduce energy consumption across sites.

Condition sensors have also been installed on large assets, such as pumps, which can cause significant costs and pollution if they fail.

Maintenance teams are now able to act quickly if signals go outside “normal” operating levels.

Joyce Gray, wastewater business manager, said: “This is a complex programme of works and a critical part of our Digital Transformation journey, helping transform our wastewater business and drive a step-change in operational performance.

“It will allow us to make better operational decisions, be more efficient and to drive significant benefits, particularly in relation to energy consumption and responsive asset failures.”

Scottish Water is being supported by digital partners Atos and Capgemini in its digital transformation.

