Man, 49, due in court after death in Orkney

A man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of a 21-year-old in Orkney.

The 49-year-old has been charged after police were called to a property on Marengo Road in St Margaret’s Hope on Sunday.

Officers received a report of a man with injuries but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.35am.

Police have confirmed a man has now been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old man at a property on Marengo Road in Orkney at around 7.35am on Sunday, June 19.

“He is detained in custody and is due to appear at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Tuesday, June 21. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”