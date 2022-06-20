Shetland airport sleepover after ‘no accommodation’ could be found for stranded passengers By Louise Glen June 20, 2022, 4:04 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 6:19 pm 0 Sumburgh Airport in Shetland. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Some airport staff could work longer hours if they wanted, minister says Highland mum hits out at Loganair after son’s missing bag never made it on to Inverness flight 80-year-old American tourist stranded in Inverness without belongings Aberdeen passengers lose two days of holiday after ‘all over the place’ 32-hour Tui delay