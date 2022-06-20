Archaeologists make discovery people were in Stornoway 3,000 years earlier than previously known

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Archaeologists make discovery people were in Stornoway 3,000 years earlier than previously known

By Michelle Henderson
June 20, 2022, 6:37 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 7:08 pm
Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Stornoway uncovering Neolithic artefacts near Lews Castle.
Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Stornoway, uncovering thousands of years of Neolithic artefacts.

A team of historians have been excavating ground close to Lews Castle for the last two weeks, eager to uncover what lies beneath.

The dig, led by local archaeologist Ian McHardy and the Stornoway Trust, forms part of a multi-million pound regeneration project on the grounds.

Over the course of two weeks, archaeologists and volunteers have uncovered a range of Neolithic artefacts amidst centuries old foundations.

It’s understood the findings uncover origins on the land, more than 3,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Their findings are expected to go on display at the Museum Nan Eilean in the town.

Iain Maciver, estate factor with the Stornoway Trust, said the discoveries have left experts “excited” for what’s to come.

He said: “The headland across from the old Stornoway Castle, as you enter into the inner harbour, was identified as maybe a place of interest.

“A fortnight ago they started the dig. They expected to find, possibly, buildings or evidence of use.

“They started finding very interesting artefacts such as slate and flint, and as they went further down they started finding foundations.

“Among the foundations they found arrowheads, evidence of not just iron but Neolithic age material.

“What they found was not what they expected but the feedback was they were very excited by what they did find and would like to possibly dig further and uncover the secrets behind Sober Island.”

Studies examine Ness of Brodgar in Orkney

The project is one of a number of archaeological digs taking place across the north.

In Orkney, archaeologists have returned to two University of the Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute excavations over the summer, including the Ness of Brodgar.

The entire site will reopen at the 5,000-year-old Neolithic settlement with a full-sized excavation team for the first time since 2019.

Experts will also return to Skaill Farmstead on Rousay where a large Norse hall, probably dating to the 10th to 12th centuries, was discovered beneath more recent structures in 2019.

Dig underway at Ness of Brodgar in July 2021. Photo: Craig Munro/DC Thomson

Members of the public will have the opportunity to witness their work first had as fieldworkers offer tours and and open days of the sites.

The projects are just two of the many archaeological projects being showcased as part of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland’s national Dig It campaign, which is entering its fourth year.

‘You just never know what’s lurking there’

Mr Maciver said he hoped these discoveries in Stornoway will pave the way for more work to be carried out to help shed more light on the area’s rich history.

“We hope that what has been achieved will unlock the door to funding which will allow us to carry out more in depth work to try and shed more light,” he added.

“They have been very excited by what they have found but its probably raised more questions than answers at this early stage and I think they would love to be able to do more.

“The trust would be very much in support of it. You just never know what’s lurking there.”

