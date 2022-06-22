Do you own a short-term let? Then you need a licence, as Highland Council sets the ball rolling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Do you own a short-term let? Then you need a licence, as Highland Council sets the ball rolling

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 22, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 11:25 am
Green light for final phase of Westercraig homes development.
Green light for final phase of Westercraig homes development.

Under new legislation, Scottish local authorities have to set up a licensing regime for short-term lets by October 2022.

For Highland Council, that means dealing with up to 10,000 applications.

Highland licensing committee this week agreed to make a start, with a public consultation expected to launch this week.

One councillor described it as the biggest undertaking for the licensing committee in 15 years.

The council expects to hire 15 staff initially, but officers admit that it could need up to 40 to cope with the flood of applications.

What do operators need to do?

The new rules will apply to all B&Bs, guest houses and self-catering properties. It even includes smaller accommodation such as glamping pods and yurts.

Operators will need to ensure their property meets a range of safety standards before a short-term lets licence is agreed. Each licence will go before the police, fire services, environmental health and planning officers for comment.

The Airbnb app
Photo: Shutterstock

New operators will need to have a licence by 1 October 2022. Hosts can advertise their properties after that, but will not be able to take bookings or receive guests until their licence is in place.

For existing short-term lets, the licence deadline is 1 April 2023.

Highland Council says the short-term lets licence is likely to cost between £300 and £600 depending on the business.

‘Time is of the essence’

The Scottish Parliament agreed these new laws under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 on 19 January.

It hopes the licensing plan will improve the standard of short-term lets and balance the booming tourist sector against the needs of local communities.

The legislation is mandatory for all Scottish councils.

Highland Council has drafted its licence conditions and created a survey to capture public views. The consultation will run for six weeks from June 2022.

Councillor Willie Mackay said this is one of the licensing team’s biggest undertakings in 15 years.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “This is going to be challenging throughout.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]