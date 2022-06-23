At last! 17 days later, US visitor to Inverness is reunited with his missing luggage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At last! 17 days later, US visitor to Inverness is reunited with his missing luggage

By Sarah Bruce
June 23, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 12:41 pm
Larry Smith playing his Celtic pipe, part of his missing luggage
Mr Smith with his Celtic flute

An American holidaymaker who was left stranded without his luggage in Inverness has had it returned – 17 days later.

Larry Smith, 80, left his US home earlier this month for a near-month-long trip to the Highlands.

But when he arrived in Edinburgh, something crucial was missing – his bag.

He spent the next 17 days of his holiday in Inverness making calls – and trips back down to Edinburgh – to find the missing luggage.

Mr Smith’s luggage finally turned up this week – including his walking gear and Celtic flute.

Watch how he celebrated the return of those two belongings in this short video:

But although he is happy to have his luggage back for the last week of his holiday, he still has questions for Air Canada and handlers SwissPort.

Mr Smith said: “I’m glad and thankful that I have my bag back – but I don’t feel any gratitude.

“It shouldn’t have happened in the first place and it took 17 days to get it back.”

The tale of the disappearing luggage

Mr Smith left his home in Oakland, flew from Dallas Airport to Toronto and then on to Edinburgh.

He waited and waited at the Scottish airport – but his luggage never appeared.

At about the same time, there were widespread delays and disruption.

Mr Smith filled in a form, then headed to Cedar Villa guest house in Inverness, where he was staying with owners Frank Eadie and Lisa Kennard.

Larry Smith and Frank Eadie outside the guest house
Mr Smith (right) and Mr Eadie outside the guest while he was still waiting for his luggage to turn up Picture by Sandy McCook

In the following days, Mr Smith made two trips back down to Edinburgh to try to track down the missing luggage.

He also had to buy clothes and toiletries to get him through what turned out to be more than a fortnight without most of his luggage.

Mr Eadie said: “The communication left a lot to be desired. Larry had no idea when his luggage would turn up.”

It finally turns up – but what now?

Mr Smith’s luggage appeared at the guest house on Monday.

Since then, he has been making the most of his time left in Scotland doing what he had planned to do in the first place.

Hence the trips into the hills with his trusty flute.

Larry Smith with his Celtic flute
Mr Smith with his flute

He was also able to give his hosts – with whom he has stayed for years – gifts from his homeland.

Mr Smith is trying to make the most of the last few days of his holiday. However, he is annoyed about the missing luggage saga.

He added: “It was great to get my stuff back and get out in the hills – but my holiday is rapidly coming to an end.”

Mr Smith says there has been no mention of compensation so far. He added it is something he will pursue when he gets home.

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We understand that luggage delays are frustrating and are pleased that Mr Smith has been reunited with his belongings.”

[[title]]