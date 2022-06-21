Childcare business expansion to help retain jobs in Shetland and ease pressure on parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Childcare business expansion to help retain jobs in Shetland and ease pressure on parents

By Lauren Taylor
June 21, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 9:00 pm
Peerie Foxes has expanded to meet the rising demand as more parents return to work after having children.
A Shetland childcare business has expanded into new premises after experiencing an increasing demand for services.

Peerie Foxes was officially opened by MSP Beatrice Wishart on Monday at its new facility on North Road in Lerwick.

The company secured up to £25,000 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to help with the fit-out of the larger facility.

The project will help to safeguard 10 jobs in Lerwick and create more jobs in the future. It is hoped it will support more than 100 adults to work, live and study in Shetland.

The private childcare provider offers daycare and occasional creche facilities to families with children under five.

Peerie Foxes is the only setting in Shetland to provide care for children under the age of one, which benefits parents who don’t have access to enhanced maternity pay and conditions and need to return to work before their child reaches its first birthday.

The business, which opened in Fox Lane in 2007, was bought by Caroline Henderson in 2011.

She said: “We are incredibly grateful to HIE for its fantastic support and its recognition of the integral part that accessible quality childcare plays in any buoyant economy.

“From the get-go, the organisation shared our vision of how improved these new facilities would be and how the investment will continue to support hard-working families now and in the future.”

Katrina Wiseman, area manager for HIE, explained that Peerie Foxes provides an “essential service” to working parents and carers in Shetland.

She said: “Without adequate childcare, staff would be affected in every sector in Shetland. Not only will this project retain jobs on the island but it will also meet the high demand for more childcare on the island.”

