Up Helly Aa: Women to be welcomed into squads for first time when event returns in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Up Helly Aa: Women to be welcomed into squads for first time when event returns in 2023

By Ellie Milne
June 22, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 1:45 pm
The junior galley burns after the junior Up Helly Aa parade, during the Up Helly Aa Viking festival.
The junior galley burns after the junior Up Helly Aa parade, during the Up Helly Aa Viking festival.

Organisers of Lerwick’s famous Viking fire festival have relaxed gender restrictions for the first time in the event’s history.

Women will now be able to join Up Helly Aa squads when the event returns to Shetland’s capital on January 31, 2023.

The decision was made by the committee in an effort to take the 24-hour event forward following a two-year break during the pandemic.

Committee Secretary Robert Geddes has said the change will be “evolutionary” for the Up Helly Aa festival, which marks Shetland’s Viking heritage.

The evening procession of Up Helly through Lerwick, Shetland in 2019.
The evening procession of Up Helly through Lerwick, Shetland in 2019. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

“We felt that it was time to give squads a choice over their guizers, including allowing female participation,” he said.

“Everybody is looking forward to the return of Up Helly Aa after an unprecedented two-year break because of Covid.

“The decision means the festival in Lerwick on Tuesday, January 31 2023 will have a different dimension to it, but we have no doubt that its essence and spirit will remain the same.”

The other criteria for participating guizers will remain the same – everyone must be aged 16 or older and have resided in Shetland continuously for five years.

‘Actively allowing change’

The 24-hour event will return on January 31, 2023.
The 24-hour event will return on January 31, 2023. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Up Helly Aa takes place on the last Tuesday of January each year to mark the end of the Yule season, and is popular with both locals and tourists.

More than 900 guizers come together for an impressive torch-lit procession and the burning of a galley, before an all-night long series of performances by squads which rotate around the town’s halls.

Each squad will perform its “act”, which could be a skit on local events, a dance and music display, or even an impersonation.

The 2023 festival is already at full capacity with a total of 47 squads.

Up Helly Aa is returning to Lerwick for the first time in two-years.
Up Helly Aa is returning to Lerwick for the first time in two-years. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Mr Geddes added: “We run a large and popular fire festival and have unfortunately had to turn down applications from folk wanting to start new squads, or looking to increase maximum numbers within squads, over the past few years.

“That said, there is always a turnover of guizers within squads from year to year, and by giving squads the freedom to choose we are actively allowing change to happen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]