Happily ever after: Islanders step in after American bride’s wedding dress gets lost in transit

A Skye community rallied together to help an American couple have the wedding of their dreams.

Paul and Amanda, from Florida, arrived in Scotland to discover all their luggage had been lost in transit.

Arriving with in Skye on Monday and tired after facing flight delays, couple were ready to cancel their wedding and head home after “eating a frozen pizza”.

However after a request was put out on social media, the people of Skye saved the day and offers of wedding dresses, kilts and suits soon came flooding in.

Due to their generosity, the couple were able to go ahead with an emotional humanist ceremony the next day dressed in beautiful wedding attire.

An ‘immediate’ offer of support

Wedding photographer Rosie Woodhouse described it as an “exceptional” day.

When the couple first arrived near midnight on the Monday evening, Mrs Woodhouse said they were ready to cancel and fly home. Certain that something could be done, the photographer who lives in the South of Skye asked them to let her see if anyone could help.

After posting an appeal on Facebook at midnight, she “immediately” started getting messages from people offering their support.

The next morning, she said: “I got up the next day at 7.30am and someone had messaged me and said you need to look at your Facebook and I had like offers of eight wedding dresses, two suits a kilt. It was absolutely brilliant.”

Amanda’s dress fitted “like a glove” and although a few adjustments had to be made, the wedding was able to go ahead.

‘Everybody just wants to help’ in Skye

Mrs Woodhouse said the weather was “glorious” for the ceremony and the whole experience left the newly-weds “blown away” by the sense of community.

Having grown up in Skye, she said: “That was exactly why I was trying to reassure them we would be absolutely fine, we would make this work because I just know exactly what Skye and its people are like.

“Everybody just wants to help. They just want you to have the best experience of being on Skye and of the people here and if something goes wrong, you will just be overwhelmed with offers.”

She added that in a “nice little twist”, Amanda who works as a school lunch lady in Orlando, was given the wedding dress she wore on the day by a lunch lady at Broadford Primary School.

When she took Amanda to meet her the next day she said: “They were just so pleased to meet and they were hugging and crying. It was really, really lovely.”

She claimed the couple will always have links to the community in Skye now and it will remain a “memorable” occasion.