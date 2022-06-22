Female diver airlifted to hospital after experiencing decompression sickness near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Female diver airlifted to hospital after experiencing decompression sickness near Oban

By Cameron Roy
June 22, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 8:15 pm
Female diver was airlifted to hospital today after experiencing the bends.
Female diver was airlifted to hospital today after experiencing the bends.

A diver has been airlifted to hospital after experiencing the bends on Lismore.

The Coastguard received a phone call at 2.40pm from a vessel to the northeast of the Isle of Lismore to call for help for the female who was with a team of divers diving in the area.

She was experiencing decompression sickness, also known as the bends.

The serious condition is caused by gas being released inside the body as bubbles are released.

It commonly affects divers after they resurface from being underwater.

The RNLI base at Oban launched, and took the woman aboard its lifeboat at 3.20pm.

Oban RNLI were called to the incident.

The Coastguard helicopter from Inverness also arrived to airlift the casualty from the raft, it then took her to Oban Airport.

Also traveling with her was her male diving partner. It is common for divers to have a buddy to help each other for safety.

Once the helicopter landed at 3.50pm, it was met by the Ambulance Service who transported the woman over the Connel Bridge to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

Hyperbaric chamber possibly needed

While at the hospital, a judgment was made on if it would be able to manage the case, or if the woman would have to be transported to a special specialist hyperbaric chamber in Aberdeen.

A divers decompression chamber view from the outside. Photo from Shutterstock.

The chamber uses recompression and decompression therapy to help fight the effects of the condition.

Oban also has a hyperbaric medicine unit but for some reason, the Coastguard was considering the Aberdeen unit during the operation.

The helicopter remained on standby to see if it was required to transport the woman to Aberdeen.

At around 6.30pm the helicopter was discharged from the operation, and it now looks like the hospital will take control of the woman’s care.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]