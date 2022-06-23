Immerse yourself in the Highlands – and hopefully you’ll even visit for real

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A virtual journey through the Highlands and Islands hopes to encourage visitors to spend time in the region for real.

The experience is being made possible at the Royal Highland Show by a specially-created portal showing immersive 36-degree films.

The portal, the only one of its kind in the Highlands and Islands, allows people to be taken on a journey across land, sea and air to places well off the beaten track.

Spirit of the Highlands is part of Inverness Castle project

The films have been created for the Spirit of the Highlands project, part of the initiative to develop Inverness Castle into a major tourist attraction.

VisitScotland’s regional leadership director Chris Taylor said: “Being able to immerse yourself in the natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and Islands is what makes a visit here so captivating.

“The use of this virtual and augmented reality is a fantastic opportunity to help bring that experience to life for visitors and encourage them to visit the region for themselves.

“The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project aims to encourage visitors to stay longer, visit all year round and explore more widely.

“Tourism is a force for good. It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”

The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project also hopes to inspire people to attend and support festivals and events, workshops, visitor attractions and outdoor locations.

Films showcase region’s natural and cultural heritage

Project director Fiona Hampton said: “Our award-winning team of experienced filmmakers at Airborne Lens have created two films which showcase the natural and cultural heritage of the area.

“The films were inspired by stories submitted to the project by communities around the region and invite the viewer to uncover the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands on an immersive journey told by the people who live, work and travel here.”

The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands is supported by a grant from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund (NCHF) led by NatureScot and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The Inverness Castle project is supported by the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal, which involves £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, The Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

It is hoped the £35.9 million development will attract 500,000 visitors from 2025.

The Royal Highland Show is being held at Ingliston in Edinburgh until June 26.