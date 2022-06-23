Immerse yourself in the Highlands – and hopefully you’ll even visit for real

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Immerse yourself in the Highlands – and hopefully you’ll even visit for real

By John Ross
June 23, 2022, 9:29 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 2:25 pm
Immersive films of the Highlands and Islands will be shown at the Royal Highland Show
A virtual journey through the Highlands and Islands hopes to encourage visitors to spend time in the region for real.

The experience is being made possible at the Royal Highland Show by a specially-created portal showing immersive 36-degree films.

The portal, the only one of its kind in the Highlands and Islands, allows people to be taken on a journey across land, sea and air to places well off the beaten track.

Spirit of the Highlands is part of Inverness Castle project

The films have been created for the Spirit of the Highlands project, part of the initiative to develop Inverness Castle into a major tourist attraction.

VisitScotland’s regional leadership director Chris Taylor said: “Being able to immerse yourself in the natural and cultural heritage of the Highlands and Islands is what makes a visit here so captivating.

High Life Highland team at Royal Highland Show
“The use of this virtual and augmented reality is a fantastic opportunity to help bring that experience to life for visitors and encourage them to visit the region for themselves.

“The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project aims to encourage visitors to stay longer, visit all year round and explore more widely.

“Tourism is a force for good. It creates jobs, sustains communities and contributes significantly to the economy.”

The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project also hopes to inspire people to attend and support festivals and events, workshops, visitor attractions and outdoor locations.

Films showcase region’s natural and cultural heritage

Project director Fiona Hampton said: “Our award-winning team of experienced filmmakers at Airborne Lens have created two films which showcase the natural and cultural heritage of the area.

“The films were inspired by stories submitted to the project by communities around the region and invite the viewer to uncover the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands on an immersive journey told by the people who live, work and travel here.”

The Spirit of the Highlands and Islands is supported by a grant from the Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund (NCHF) led by NatureScot and part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Immersive film of the Highlands will aim to encourage visits.
The Inverness Castle project is supported by the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal, which involves £315 million from the UK and Scottish governments, The Highland Council, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and University of the Highlands and Islands.

It is hoped the £35.9 million development will attract 500,000 visitors from 2025.

The Royal Highland Show is being held at Ingliston in Edinburgh until June 26.

 

