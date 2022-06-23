Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat assists in 13-hour operation to help stranded cargo vessel in the Sound of Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat assists in 13-hour operation to help stranded cargo vessel in the Sound of Mull

By Ross Hempseed
June 23, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:36 pm
Liva Greta, run aground in the Sound of Mull.
Liva Greta, run aground in the Sound of Mull. Picture by RNLI/Drimnin Estate.

Volunteers from the Tobermory RNLI were involved in a 13-hour rescue mission yesterday.

The crew assisted in rescue efforts after a cargo ship ran aground in the Sound of Mull.

At around 8am on Wednesday, the volunteer crew at Tobermory was dispatched to help the UK Coastguard in a refloating operation.

The Liva Greta had run aground in the Sound of Mull close to Drimnin on the Morvern peninsula.

A member of the public had witnessed the vessel stuck and had alerted the coastguard.

While not directly involved in the operation, the lifeboat was on standby to assist, as the rising tide allowed the ship to be refloated.

The cargo ship’s crew raised the alarm that the Liva Greta was taking on water via its forepeak at the bow, although the water pumps managed to stem the flow coming in.

Following discussions with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the lifeboat was asked to escort the cargo vessel towards its destination port of Corpach, north of Fort William.

Th crew covered a distance of 90 nautical miles during the call-out.

It was decided that on entering Loch Linnhe, the Oban lifeboat team would take over escorting the damaged vessel.

However, another incident in the nearby area had the Oban lifeboat reassigned to assist in that situation.

Tobermory lifeboat, therefore, continued to escort the cargo ship to Corpach before returning home to be refuelled and made ready for service at 9.30pm.

The call-out was a long one lasting 13 hours and covering a distance of 90 nautical miles.

tobermory RNLI lifeboat
Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat was deployed to help assist UK Coastguard after cargo vessel runs aground in Sound of Mull.

Tobermory RNLI’s Lifeboat operations manager, Dr Sam Jones, said: ‘This was a long shout for our volunteers, but fortunately there was a good outcome with no injuries, serious damage or pollution.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who saw the vessel run aground for alerting the Coastguard so promptly.

“This enabled us to quickly get to the scene to provide safety cover whilst the vessel tried to float itself off the reef.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]