The nose have it – Councillors defer decision on Boat of Garten water plant until they can smell it for themselves

Highland Council has agreed to a site visit at the Scottish Water waste treatment plant in Boat of Garten.

Scottish Water had applied for planning permission for a range of measures designed to reduce odour at the plant.

The planning application attracted a clutch of objections, including one from Boat of Garten community council.

Local member Bill Lobban urged the committee not to make a decision based on a paper plan. Instead, he proposed a site visit when the plant is operational.

South planning committee unanimously agreed to defer the planning application.

Smelly problem

Scottish Water operates a water treatment works on the west bank of the River Spey, on the approach to Boat of Garten.

The local community has long complained about the stench in the area during sludge removal. One neighbour even took legal action against Scottish Water.

In response, Scottish Water has proposed changes to its odour management plan at the site. This involves the installation of a small dosing kiosk and changes to the sludge draw-off point.

Additional changes include a small weathervane, timber screening and anti-climb measures to improve safety.

However, nine neighbours objected to the plan. They raised concerns about odour, noise pollution, visual impact, chemical storage and the impact on wildlife.

Boat of Garten community council drew attention to the number of local complaints. They also feel the plant creates a negative impression on the main route into the village.

Sniff it out

Badenoch and Strathspey councillors are sceptical about whether the new measures will work.

Bill Lobban called the plant “a blot on the landscape” and said it should never have been situated there in the first place. Mr Lobban blasted Scottish Water for not taking the opportunity to mitigate the problems with the original design.

That aside, he accepted that the council can’t “undo the sins of the past”. Instead, he asked members not to make any decision until they had made a site visit.

South planning committee unanimously agreed this plan.

Councillor Ken Gowans said: “I think we need to see this in context and try to get a sense of it.

“And I mean ‘sense’ quite literally since we’re talking about odours here.”

