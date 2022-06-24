The nose have it – Councillors defer decision on Boat of Garten water plant until they can smell it for themselves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The nose have it – Councillors defer decision on Boat of Garten water plant until they can smell it for themselves

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 2:22 pm
The Boat of Garten waste water treatment plant. Picture: Sandy McCook
Highland Council has agreed to a site visit at the Scottish Water waste treatment plant in Boat of Garten.

Scottish Water had applied for planning permission for a range of measures designed to reduce odour at the plant.

The planning application attracted a clutch of objections, including one from Boat of Garten community council.

Local member Bill Lobban urged the committee not to make a decision based on a paper plan. Instead, he proposed a site visit when the plant is operational.

South planning committee unanimously agreed to defer the planning application.

Smelly problem

Scottish Water operates a water treatment works on the west bank of the River Spey, on the approach to Boat of Garten.

The local community has long complained about the stench in the area during sludge removal. One neighbour even took legal action against Scottish Water.

In response, Scottish Water has proposed changes to its odour management plan at the site. This involves the installation of a small dosing kiosk and changes to the sludge draw-off point.

Additional changes include a small weathervane, timber screening and anti-climb measures to improve safety.

Bill Lobban pressed for a site visit at Boat of Garten water treatment plant.
Bill Lobban pressed for a site visit at Boat of Garten water treatment plant. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media

However, nine neighbours objected to the plan. They raised concerns about odour, noise pollution, visual impact, chemical storage and the impact on wildlife.

Boat of Garten community council drew attention to the number of local complaints. They also feel the plant creates a negative impression on the main route into the village.

Sniff it out

Badenoch and Strathspey councillors are sceptical about whether the new measures will work.

Bill Lobban called the plant “a blot on the landscape” and said it should never have been situated there in the first place. Mr Lobban blasted Scottish Water for not taking the opportunity to mitigate the problems with the original design.

That aside, he accepted that the council can’t “undo the sins of the past”. Instead, he asked members not to make any decision until they had made a site visit.

South planning committee unanimously agreed this plan.

Councillor Ken Gowans said: “I think we need to see this in context and try to get a sense of it.

“And I mean ‘sense’ quite literally since we’re talking about odours here.”

