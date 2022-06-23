‘We will miss him’: West Highland Free Press announce the death of its former editor who led title for 44 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The West Highland Free Press has announced the death of its long-serving former editor Ian McCormack.

Mr McCormack, who was the editor of the Skye-based newspaper for 44 of its 50 years, had retired in 2020.

Announcing his death, the newspaper wrote a social media post noting the influence he had on the life of the publication and Scottish journalism.

Mr McCormack joined the West Highland Free Press as a reporter in October 1975, before being quickly promoted a few months later to replace the departing editor Calum Neish.

In his time at the newspaper it was calculated Mr McCormack had edited more than 60,000 pages and looked over 75 words during a four-decade period.

In that time, the West Highland Free Press came to establish itself as part of the fabric of weekly life in Skye, Lochalsh, Wester Ross and the Western Isles.

A statement on the West Highland Free Press Facebook page said: “A very sad day for all connected with the Free Press as we bring news of the passing of Ian McCormack.

“Ian, who retired in January 2020, made an immeasurable contribution to his community and to Scottish journalism as editor of the paper for 44 of its 50 years.

“We will miss him.”