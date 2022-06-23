Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash with a car on the A939 near Ferness By Cameron Roy June 23, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 10:15 am 0 Police at the scene. Photo: Jasperimage. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Ferness. Emergency services were called to the A939 Nairn to Grantown road at about 3.30pm. The crash involved two motorcycles and a car. The two bikers have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. The force of the crash caused the car’s airbag to explode. Photo from Jasperimage. The section of road were the incident happened was in a series of bends in a wooded area with low visibility. The force of the crash caused the car’s airbag to explode. A full accident investigation is being conducted by the police. The road has been closed for several hours. Photo from Jasperimage Police confirmed that the road was reopened at 8.45pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Biker killed in early morning crash on A836 near Castletown Appeal after motorcyclists seriously injured in A939 crash Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting girl, 12, in Rothienorman Two men and 15-year-old boy arrested in connection to vehicle theft in Aberdeen