Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash with a car on the A939 near Ferness

Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Ferness.

Emergency services were called to the A939 Nairn to Grantown road at about 3.30pm.

The crash involved two motorcycles and a car.

The two bikers have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The section of road were the incident happened was in a series of bends in a wooded area with low visibility.

The force of the crash caused the car’s airbag to explode.

A full accident investigation is being conducted by the police.

Police confirmed that the road was reopened at 8.45pm.