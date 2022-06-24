Singer-songwriter to appear on Scotland on Tour music programme in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A folk singer-songwriter will be performing in Oban on a national music initiative funded by the government.

Jack Badcock, frontman and founder of folk band Dallahan, will be playing at The View bar in the town next Wednesday.

The show forms part of Scotland on Tour, a government-funded initiative that supports the recovery of the country’s live music industry.

Mr Badcock embarked on a solo career in 2020 with the last two years seeing him debut the EP The Driftwood Project.

As a veteran artist, he has toured across the world with his multi award-winning band who he will return with at the same venue on October 13.

He said: “It will be brilliant to be back out on the road again and it will be particularly special to play this venue as it’s not somewhere I’ve played before.

“It’s great to see venues such as this utilised by Scotland on Tour as they are not usually part of my touring network.”

“It is so important that we take our music out to as many places and into as many communities as possible after the challenges of the last couple of years,” he added.

The guitarist has been influenced by Americana, funk and soul music, as well as British and Irish traditional music.

His solo performances include original songs and interpretations of traditional songs and poetry, exploring themes such as human history and personal experiences.

Daniel MacIntyre of The View said the venue is “thrilled” to book Jack and Dallahan for two shows in Oban.

Other concerts taking place at the bar are Pictish Trail on September 16, Constant Follower on October 21 and Foreign Fox on October 26.

The Scotland on Tour programme

Music agency Active Events is managing the project with a £750,000 fund from the government.

“The backlog of postponed and cancelled shows over the last two years has made it very difficult for artists to book new concerts,” said director Lisa Whytock.

She added: “This will be particularly beneficial to underused venues and rural performance spaces where we will be breathing life back into these fantastic settings.”

More than 120 artists are to perform at more than 100 venues across the country.

The line-up features both emerging and established acts spanning from rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres.

Culture minister Neil Gray said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for performers and promoters to get back in front of live audiences and for people to back our creative communities.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and March 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.scotlandontour.com