Singer-songwriter to appear on Scotland on Tour music programme in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Singer-songwriter to appear on Scotland on Tour music programme in Oban

By Chris Opoku
June 24, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 5:38 pm
Singer-songwriter Jack Badcock
Singer-songwriter Jack Badcock

A folk singer-songwriter will be performing in Oban on a national music initiative funded by the government.

Jack Badcock, frontman and founder of folk band Dallahan, will be playing at The View bar in the town next Wednesday.

The show forms part of Scotland on Tour, a government-funded initiative that supports the recovery of the country’s live music industry.

Mr Badcock embarked on a solo career in 2020 with the last two years seeing him debut the EP The Driftwood Project.

As a veteran artist, he has toured across the world with his multi award-winning band who he will return with at the same venue on October 13.

He said: “It will be brilliant to be back out on the road again and it will be particularly special to play this venue as it’s not somewhere I’ve played before.

“It’s great to see venues such as this utilised by Scotland on Tour as they are not usually part of my touring network.”

Singer-songwriter Jack Badcock.
Singer-songwriter Jack Badcock. Supplied by Innes Campbell

“It is so important that we take our music out to as many places and into as many communities as possible after the challenges of the last couple of years,” he added.

The guitarist has been influenced by Americana, funk and soul music, as well as British and Irish traditional music.

His solo performances include original songs and interpretations of traditional songs and poetry, exploring themes such as human history and personal experiences.

Daniel MacIntyre of The View said the venue is “thrilled” to book Jack and Dallahan for two shows in Oban.

Other concerts taking place at the bar are Pictish Trail on September 16, Constant Follower on October 21 and Foreign Fox on October 26.

The Scotland on Tour programme

Music agency Active Events is managing the project with a £750,000 fund from the government.

“The backlog of postponed and cancelled shows over the last two years has made it very difficult for artists to book new concerts,” said director Lisa Whytock.

She added: “This will be particularly beneficial to underused venues and rural performance spaces where we will be breathing life back into these fantastic settings.”

More than 120 artists are to perform at more than 100 venues across the country.

The line-up features both emerging and established acts spanning from rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres.

Culture minister Neil Gray said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for performers and promoters to get back in front of live audiences and for people to back our creative communities.”

Scotland on Tour will take place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and March 2023. Tickets are on sale at www.scotlandontour.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]