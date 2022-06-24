Biker killed in early morning crash on A836 near Castletown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biker killed in early morning crash on A836 near Castletown

By Ellie Milne and Iain Grant
June 24, 2022, 1:56 pm Updated: June 24, 2022, 6:26 pm
Liam Mackay, 21, died in the crash on Friday morning. Supplied by Police Scotland.
A biker has died following a two-vehicle crash in Caithness.

Liam Mackay was travelling on the A836 Thurso to John O’Groats road, near Castletown, when the crash occurred.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8am today.

However, the 21-year-old, from Dunnet, could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he was on his way to work when the tragedy happened.

His family have described him as a “loving son, brother, grandson and friend”.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the crash. The driver and passenger were checked over by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

Keen badminton player

Mr Mackay was on his way to work from his home in Dunnet for Rolls Royce at the Ministry of Defence base at Vulcan, near Reay.

He joined the company from school as an apprentice and for the past year had been working as a mechanical technician.

Amongst his pastimes was badminton where he was involved with his home village club.

Club spokeswoman Shona Mackay said: “He was a very bright boy, very polite and always willing to help out with anything.

“He was very active as a junior and while he did not play so much as a senior, he was always about if we needed him.”

Police begin investigation into Castletown crash

Officers closed the road between Harbour Road and the caravan park at Dunnet Bay while an investigation was carried out. It was reopened at around 2.35pm.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Liam at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who has information that could help with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In addition we are asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist officers to also make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0638 of June 24.

