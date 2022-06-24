Biker killed in early morning crash on A836 near Castletown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A biker has died following a two-vehicle crash in Caithness.

Liam Mackay was travelling on the A836 Thurso to John O’Groats road, near Castletown, when the crash occurred.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8am today.

However, the 21-year-old, from Dunnet, could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood he was on his way to work when the tragedy happened.

We are appealing following a crash on the A836, Castletown, Caithness, involving a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, Liam Mackay, 21, from Dunnet, died at the scene. If you have dash-cam or can assist please call us on 101 – Inc 0638 of 24/6/22

More: https://t.co/wWVSC5Ondb pic.twitter.com/UaVtSIt4a2 — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 24, 2022

His family have described him as a “loving son, brother, grandson and friend”.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was also involved in the crash. The driver and passenger were checked over by ambulance crews but did not require hospital treatment.

Keen badminton player

Mr Mackay was on his way to work from his home in Dunnet for Rolls Royce at the Ministry of Defence base at Vulcan, near Reay.

He joined the company from school as an apprentice and for the past year had been working as a mechanical technician.

Amongst his pastimes was badminton where he was involved with his home village club.

Club spokeswoman Shona Mackay said: “He was a very bright boy, very polite and always willing to help out with anything.

“He was very active as a junior and while he did not play so much as a senior, he was always about if we needed him.”

Police begin investigation into Castletown crash

Officers closed the road between Harbour Road and the caravan park at Dunnet Bay while an investigation was carried out. It was reopened at around 2.35pm.

Police are now appealing for information from the public.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Liam at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy while they come to terms with what has happened.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who has information that could help with our crash investigation to get in touch.

“In addition we are asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist officers to also make contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0638 of June 24.