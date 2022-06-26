Paddleboarders rescued after getting into trouble on Loch Leven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two paddleboarders have been rescued after getting into trouble in Loch Leven near Ballachulish.

The incident was reported to Stornoway Coastguard at 8.30am, with rescue teams being dispatched to the incident.

Coastguard rescue teams from both Fort William and Oban, as well as Oban RNLI attended the scene.

The two people were rescued at around 9.30am and are safe and well.

A coastguard spokesman said that they “got caught by the weather”.