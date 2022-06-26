Paddleboarders rescued after getting into trouble on Loch Leven By Chris Cromar June 26, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: June 26, 2022, 1:03 pm 0 The incident happened at Loch Leven. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two paddleboarders have been rescued after getting into trouble in Loch Leven near Ballachulish. The incident was reported to Stornoway Coastguard at 8.30am, with rescue teams being dispatched to the incident. Coastguard rescue teams from both Fort William and Oban, as well as Oban RNLI attended the scene. The two people were rescued at around 9.30am and are safe and well. A coastguard spokesman said that they “got caught by the weather”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Yacht rescued from Loch Laxford after running aground RNLI campaign urges people to stay safe near water this summer following increase in rescue operations Tobermory RNLI Lifeboat assists in 13-hour operation to help stranded cargo vessel in the Sound of Mull Fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw