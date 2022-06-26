Investigation after 40 firefighters tackle blaze at Stornoway industrial yard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after nearly 40 firefighters fought a huge blaze at an industrial yard in Stornoway.

The firefighters were sent from all over Lewis and Harris.

A huge plume of black smoke hung over Stornoway after the blaze at the Creed Enterprise Park broke out at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

It is believed to have been in a recycling area of the park – but not the islands’ main council-owned recycling plant.

Seven fire appliances from Stornoway, Ness, Shawbost, Valtos, Tarbert, Leverburgh and Bernera were sent to the park.

Lewis & Harris crews @fire_scot attended a challenging fire at Creed Park Stornoway yesterday Fire brought under control with an immense effort #firefighters #recruiting Huge thanks to many who assisted incl site staff @Hial_Airports @scottishwater @WIslesPolice @HMCGAC18 👏👌 pic.twitter.com/fDFsxYOZnv — SFRS Western Isles Group Commander (@GMGHammond1) June 26, 2022

A fire service spokesman said crews were still at the scene at 10pm and returned at first light today to deal with any flash points.

Both they and police will be conducting an investigation.

Gavin Hammond, SFRS Group Commander for the Western Isles, said tackling the fire had been an “immense effort”.

Firefighters from Stornoway airport, staff from the site itself, police from Stornoway and Scottish Water staff had also helped.

Mr Hammond said crews had attended “a challenging fire” with the blaze “brought under control with an immense effort”.

Western Isles Police closed the A859 Lochs road at Marybank/Pentland Road junction and at Leurbost for a period.

It is believed there were no injuries, but surrounding moorland was also affected by the blaze.

A police spokesman said: “Around 3.30pm on Saturday, June 25, police and emergency services were a called to a fire at a recycling plant within the Creed Industrial Estate, Lochs Road, Stornoway.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries in to the cause of the fire are continuing.”