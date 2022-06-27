Man airlifted to hospital after falling down a cliff in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was airlifted to hospital after he fell down a cliff in the east of Orkney.

Emergency crews received a call from the ambulance service at 5.30pm to attend an incident to the East of Deerness following reports of a man on a cliff.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews were in attendance.

It was reported the man fell 40ft near The Gloup and Mullhead Nature Reserve.

Coastguard teams from Kirkwall, Stromness and St Margaret’s Hope, as well as Kirkwall lifeboat, and the rescue helicopter Rescue 900 was called to assist.

Teams arrived on scene at 5.50pm.

The man was airlifted to Kirkwall Hospital with a broken arm where he was transported into the care of the ambulance service.

Teams left the scene around 7.20pm."