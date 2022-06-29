Police appeal for information following serious collision on the A887 near Bun Loyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serious collision which left two men in hospital has police officers appealing for information.

The incident happened on the A887 Invermoriston to Bun Loyne road near its junction with the A87 at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

The cars involved were a white Peugeot 2008 and a blue Audi A4.

Both male drivers, aged 42 and 46, were transported via HeliMed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Both were said to have serious injuries, but are described as stable, while the passengers of the Peugeot had minor injuries.

Police closed the road to allow vehicle recovery and an investigation to occur, and the road was reopened at around 9.50pm.

Following the incident, officers are appealing for information to establish what happened.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“If you saw what happened then please make contact with us, particularly if you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1601 of Tuesday, June 28.