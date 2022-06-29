Police appeal for information following serious collision on the A887 near Bun Loyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal for information following serious collision on the A887 near Bun Loyne

By Ross Hempseed
June 29, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:25 pm
police appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses.

A serious collision which left two men in hospital has police officers appealing for information.

The incident happened on the A887 Invermoriston to Bun Loyne road near its junction with the A87 at around 2.15pm on Tuesday, June 28.

The cars involved were a white Peugeot 2008 and a blue Audi A4.

Both male drivers, aged 42 and 46, were transported via HeliMed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Both were said to have serious injuries, but are described as stable, while the passengers of the Peugeot had minor injuries.

Police closed the road to allow vehicle recovery and an investigation to occur, and the road was reopened at around 9.50pm.

Following the incident, officers are appealing for information to establish what happened.

Sergeant Neil Macdonald said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“If you saw what happened then please make contact with us, particularly if you have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1601 of Tuesday, June 28.

