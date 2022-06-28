ScotRail ramps up Highland services as temporary timetable continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail ramps up Highland services as temporary timetable continues

By Lauren Robertson
June 28, 2022, 7:29 am
More services will now leave Inverness each day.
ScotRail has increased services on its north Highland routes in an attempt to help those struggling with the reduced timetable.

Trains across the north and north east bore the brunt of a temporary timetable introduced by ScotRail last month amidst pay disputes. 

Evening services were badly affected, with many left struggling to commute home from work.

A number of weekday services running between Inverness and Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh have now been reintroduced, with some early morning and evening trains among them.

The reintroduced services are: 

8.55am Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh
10.56am Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh
1.35pm Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh
5.54pm Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

6.11am Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness
12.08pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness
1.46pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness
5.13pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness

7am Inverness – Wick
10.41am Inverness – Wick
2pm Inverness – Wick
6.31pm Inverness – Wick

6.18am Wick – Inverness
12.34pm Wick – Inverness
4pm Wick – Inverness

ScotRail said it would continue to review its services and increase them where possible.

This should be welcomed by those who rely on these services in the Highlands, as there have been days in recent weeks where no ScotRail trains have operated in the region.

You can find the full temporary timetable here.

