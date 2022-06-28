ScotRail ramps up Highland services as temporary timetable continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has increased services on its north Highland routes in an attempt to help those struggling with the reduced timetable.

Trains across the north and north east bore the brunt of a temporary timetable introduced by ScotRail last month amidst pay disputes.

Evening services were badly affected, with many left struggling to commute home from work.

A number of weekday services running between Inverness and Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh have now been reintroduced, with some early morning and evening trains among them.

The reintroduced services are:

8.55am Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

10.56am Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

1.35pm Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

5.54pm Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

6.11am Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness

12.08pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness

1.46pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness

5.13pm Kyle of Lochalsh – Inverness

7am Inverness – Wick

10.41am Inverness – Wick

2pm Inverness – Wick

6.31pm Inverness – Wick

6.18am Wick – Inverness

12.34pm Wick – Inverness

4pm Wick – Inverness

ScotRail said it would continue to review its services and increase them where possible.

This should be welcomed by those who rely on these services in the Highlands, as there have been days in recent weeks where no ScotRail trains have operated in the region.

THREAD: We said we would add more services to our temporary timetable where we can to provide more options for our customers, until we're able to restore our full timetable. We've been able to add extra weekday services on our North Highland routes… 1/5 pic.twitter.com/VgSDlMBuX4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 27, 2022

You can find the full temporary timetable here.