Visitors benefit from improved access to Fairy Pools on Skye

By Michelle Henderson
June 28, 2022, 12:23 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 1:44 pm
Officials from Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland say the crossings will improve access and safety at the popular attraction.
Work to build two bridges to improve safety at a world-famous beauty spot on Skye has been completed.

Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) commissioned the installation of two crossings leading to the Fairy Pools to improve accessibility and safety at the popular attraction.

The crossings, which have now opened to the public, are made of steel and timber clad and are suitable for use in all conditions.

Prior to construction, scores of visitors were forced to use makeshift stepping stones over the burns to reach the vantage point.

The bridges are made of steel and timber clad.

The popular tourist spot is also set to benefit from an extensive footpath upgrade which is due to be completed in March 2023.

Chief executive Dougie Baird, said: “We’ve been hard at work installing two bridges that not only make the site more accessible but complement the dramatic landscape at the Fairy Pools.

“Before the installation of the timber bridges, access across the burns was difficult in wet and high water conditions, causing habitat damage along the bank sides where visitors looked for a place to cross.

“Now the bridges are complete, visitors can enjoy safe crossings whilst the habitat can have a chance to recover.”

Fairy Pools on Skye

The project forms part of the ongoing work carried out by the Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland on the Skye Iconic Sites Project (SISP).

The three stage project will see the restoration and development of the Fairy Pools, Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing.

A budget of just under £1 million has been earmarked for the project.

Mr Baird added: “We are looking forward to the next stage of upgrading the pathworks nearby, which will further enhance this beautiful site.”

