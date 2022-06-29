Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Over the original budget but work is now under way – update on new Orkney care home to be given to Integration Joint Board

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
June 29, 2022, 6:00 am
New Orkney care home
Work has begun on the new care home at Soulisquoy, in the west of Kirkwall.

Orkney’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) is to be given a progress update on a £13.4m new care home being built in the county.

The project previously needed a cash boost and work commenced at the site earlier this month.

The update will be given this week as the board – the body responsible for the delivery of a range of Orkney’s health and social care services – meets in Orkney’s council chamber.

With planning permission given in March, contractor R Clouston Ltd began work earlier this month.

It is located at Soulisquoy, in the west of Kirkwall, and will replace the ageing St Rognvald House. Funded by the council, the 40-bed facility is expected to be finished in July 2024.

The project will see a single-storey structure made up of four wings. The accommodation includes en-suite bathrooms with the flexibility to add two 10 en-suite room accommodation wings in future.

In March, the previous council agreed that an extra £1.18m should be added to the project’s original cost of £12.27m. This brought the final cost up to over £13.4m.

As project estimates went beyond the council’s expected costs, councillors agreed in March that more funding should be given.

When it went out to tender for the project, the council found these tenders to be over its estimates. This is said to be down to the combined effects of the pandemic and Brexit on materials and building costs.

New Orkney care home will offer flexible models of care

The vice-chair of Orkney’s IJB, Rachael King, spoke about the project as work began, earlier this month. She said: “We are delighted to see the project getting underway, following a number of delays.

“The new facility will bring much-improved care for its residents as well as playing an important role in a flexible model of care in Orkney that meets the different needs of our elderly population.

“Our aim with the new facility is that as older people’s care needs fluctuate, those needs can be met with care provision flexing up or down within the overall system, with an emphasis on ‘Home First’ – and people’s own desire to remain cared for within their own homes when at all possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]