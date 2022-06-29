NatureScot receives £4.2 million to save some of Scotland’s vulnerable species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NatureScot receives £4.2 million to save some of Scotland’s vulnerable species

By Lottie Hood
June 29, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:25 pm
A picture of a bee landing on a flower
Supplied by NatureScot

NatureScot has received a £4.2 million lifeline to help conserve some of Scotland’s most threatened coastal and island species.

The £4,232,000 given from The National Lottery Heritage Fund will support urgent action needed to help save 37 threatened species.

A four-and-a-half year programme will support seven project areas in some of the most geographically remote and diverse communities in Scotland.

The Scottish Primrose
The Scottish Primrose is one of the species being protected as part of the project. Picture by Mike Merritt.

From the Solway to Shetland and along the East Coast to the Outer Hebrides, the funding will help conserve threatened species including the Great Yellow bumblebee, Scottish primrose and little tern.

Species loss is a ‘global threat to human wellbeing’

NatureScot received the award for its Species on the Edge partnership project with Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, The Bat Conservation Trust, Buglife, the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, Butterfly Conservation, Plantlife Scotland and RSPB Scotland.

The partnership will use expert scientific knowledge and local networks to provide more opportunities for people and communities to get more involved in protecting local wildlife.

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot’s chief executive, said a lot of these species are now on the brink of extinction.

“Their survival isn’t just important for conservation,” she said. “Biodiversity loss is a global threat to human wellbeing so it’s vital we take action to halt this decline now.

Francesca Osowska, chief executive at NatureScot.
Francesca Osowska, chief executive at NatureScot.

“Species on the Edge is one of the UK’s most ambitious nature projects and an essential part of our response to the nature and climate crises.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this support today from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“This funding will support our work to boost Scotland’s species recovery, combining knowledge, expertise and resources to protect, restore and enhance Scotland’s nature for future generations.”

Helping to safeguard ‘vulnerable coastal inhabitants’

A State of Nature Scotland Report 2019 showed that 49% of Scottish species have decreased from 1994 to 2016. Of the 6,413 species assessed, 11% are are on the edge of extinction.

The majority of the 37 species targeted by the project are being threatened due to changes in land use and climate change.

Caroline Clark, Scotland director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Scotland’s coastline is dramatic, rugged, wild and beautiful. At the same time it is home to a fragile ecology, a natural heritage that we have a duty to protect.

“I am delighted that thanks to National Lottery Players we are able fund Species on the Edge.

“NatureScot and their partners bring huge amounts of expertise, experience and enthusiasm to this ambitious project to safeguard and encourage some of our most vulnerable coastal inhabitants.”

