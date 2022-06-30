Conservation charities oppose plans for Coire Glas hydro project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Conservation charities oppose plans for Coire Glas hydro project

By Michelle Henderson
June 30, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:51 am
A 400kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Switching Station will be constructed near Coire Glas
A 400kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Switching Station will be constructed near Coire Glas and a new 400kV substation in the vicinity of Loch Lundie. Both stations will be connected with an existing substation in Fort Augustus, pictured above, by seven miles of overhead cables.

Two conservation charities have criticised plans for Scotland’s largest hydro project over the detrimental impact it would have on ancient woodland.

Conservationists from both Woodland Trust Scotland and Trees for Life have raised objections over the planned route for the Coire Glas development in the Great Glen.

The SSE Renewables led development, about 19 miles south of Fort Augustus, is the largest hydro scheme to be developed in the UK for more than 30 years.

Coire Glas would be capable of a power output of up to 1500MW, powering around three million homes for periods of up to 24 hours.

Energy bosses propose to construct new power stations at both Coire Glas and Loch Lundie, with more than seven miles of overhead lines connecting the entire network with an existing station in Fort Augustus.

Conservationists fear for the potential “damage or loss” to a number of areas of ancient woodland including within Glengarry Pinewood.

Representatives from both charities say further justification is needed to protect areas of importance.

Conservationists have criticised the plans for Coire Glas over fears for the potential “damage or loss” to a number of areas of ancient woodland.
Conservationists have criticised the plans for Coire Glas over fears for the potential “damage or loss” to a number of areas of ancient woodland.

In a letter, a spokesman from Woodland Trust Scotland wrote: “We strongly oppose the proposed route option on the basis of potential damage and loss to a number of woodlands designated on the Ancient Woodland Inventory (AWI), including Glengarry Pinewood which is also listed on the Caledonian Pinewood Inventory.

‘The preferred route should fully consider all areas of ancient woodland’

“Ancient woodlands are irreplaceable habitats that must be protected from damage, loss and deterioration. It is imperative that any new development does not diminish these precious sites and that every possible measure is explored to prevent adverse impact.”

Energy bosses propose to construct a 400kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Switching Station near Coire Glas and a new 400kV substation in the vicinity of Loch Lundie, transporting power along an overhead line spanning around 2.2miles.

Developers also propose the construction of a 5.3mile overhead line from the proposed substation at Loch Lundie to the firms existing substation at Fort Augustus.

Environmentalists say that the hydro scheme would impact around five areas of ancient woodland including an area within Glengarry Pinewood, one of just 84 ancient pinewood remnants left in Scotland.

The added: “The Woodland Trust has serious concerns about the proposed construction of a new 400kV overhead line and the siting of the proposed Coire Glas 400kV switching station on the grounds of potential significant impact to ancient woodland.

“Based on our assessment, at least five ancient woodlands will be within the preferred route path, which is likely to lead to direct loss and removal of these irreplaceable habitats.

“We are also concerned that all potential overhead line route options considered at this stage would have led to the loss of ancient woodland.

“In summary, the Woodland Trust strongly opposes this scheme on the grounds of serious impact to several areas of ancient woodland. The preferred route should fully consider all areas of ancient woodland and protect them from detrimental impact and loss. This objection is also supported by Trees for Life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]