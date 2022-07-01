Highland Council welcomes healthy accounts – but admits its investment plans look shaky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland Council welcomes healthy accounts – but admits its investment plans look shaky

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:59 am
Highland Council’s accounts show a £9 million underspend and healthy reserves.

Members said a collegiate approach helped get budgets back on track, but tough choices will have to be made in the future.

The revenue budget shows underspends in the majority of services, adding up to a surplus of £9 million in 2021/22.

The council has also hit its 3% target for non-earmarked reserves. The general fund has £19 million available to spend, which is 3% of its annual revenue budget.

However, council leader Raymond Bremner sounded a note of caution, saying Highland Council accounts need to be viewed ‘in context’.

This context includes the Scottish Government resource review, rising inflation and staff pay pressures, among others.

Scottish Government spending review is key concern

Alasdair Christie, leader of the opposition, says it casts a shadow on the council’s spending plans.

“The biggest concern is the Scottish Government resource spending review,” he said. “Councillor Bremner feels it’s the biggest risk to us because the letter he signs says ‘this may mean making some difficult choices not to continue previous investment commitments’.

“So obviously we’re moving into a very difficult area.”

Highland Council capital
Leader of the opposition Alasdair Christie. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Mr Christie asked the administration to provide regular reports on Highland Council accounts.

Conservative councillor Andrew Jarvie also called for enhanced scrutiny.

Mr Jarvie asked why council previously forecast an overspend, only to later reveal a £9 million surplus. “It’s starting to feel like a narrative rather than a true reflection,” he said.

Councillor Alex Graham raised concern about the “brevity” of the budget.

Administration leaders promised there would be a full debrief for members. Convener Bill Lobban said today is the beginning of that process rather than the end.

When the SNP was in opposition, they worked with the administration on the budget. Now as leader, Mr Bremner called for that to continue.

“We welcomed the positive, progressive talks we had with the administration,” he said. “I felt it was a really productive process.”

Difficult decisions ahead

Mr Bremner did not directly address Mr Christie’s remarks about the threat to investments. Instead, he reminded council it needs to be careful.

“Sometimes we can a bit irresponsible by thinking ‘crikey, look at all that money there and we’re not spending it’,” he said. “It’s not. The context is absolutely crystal clear.

“We shouldn’t see any headlines saying we’ve got between £19 million and £150 million to spend.”

Indeed, head of finance Ed Foster said the council’s reserves must be spent in a “prudent and sensible way”. The council will ensure every investment delivers a return, he said.

However, with service demands on the rise and concerns around Scottish Government finance, the road ahead looks rocky.

“We will face very difficult decisions in the coming years,” said Mr Foster.

