Ballot on extending Oban’s Bid status approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ballot on extending Oban’s Bid status approved

By Louise Glen
June 30, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 3:42 pm
Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban.
Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban.

Argyll and Bute Council has given the go-ahead for a ballot to extend the Business Improvement District (Bid) in Oban for another five years.

A Bid is an area in which businesses invest and work together, to improve the trading environment for businesses, their customers and visitors.

They can only exist if there is support from a clear majority of local businesses in a vote.

The proposal for the ballot follows Bid4Oban completing its second term with a number of objectives delivered for the town’s economy over the past ten years.

The ballot will be conducted by post from August 25 to October 6.

Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban.
Andrew Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban.

For Bid4Oban to progress, a minimum 25% turnout is required and, of those that vote, over 50% by number and 50% by combined rateable value must vote in favour.

£842,000 for the next five years

If approved, the Bid levy could raise nearly £842,000 over the next five years.

The third term of the Bid would begin on November 1 and run until October 2027.

Councillor Robin Currie, economy and rural growth spokesman, said: “Working together and pooling resources can create opportunities and achieve successes that would not be possible alone.

“We want to do all possible to support local economic growth, and so are pleased to agree the proposal for this ballot – it gives local businesses the opportunity to decide together what they want to happen next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]