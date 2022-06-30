Ballot on extending Oban’s Bid status approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Argyll and Bute Council has given the go-ahead for a ballot to extend the Business Improvement District (Bid) in Oban for another five years.

A Bid is an area in which businesses invest and work together, to improve the trading environment for businesses, their customers and visitors.

They can only exist if there is support from a clear majority of local businesses in a vote.

The proposal for the ballot follows Bid4Oban completing its second term with a number of objectives delivered for the town’s economy over the past ten years.

The ballot will be conducted by post from August 25 to October 6.

For Bid4Oban to progress, a minimum 25% turnout is required and, of those that vote, over 50% by number and 50% by combined rateable value must vote in favour.

£842,000 for the next five years

If approved, the Bid levy could raise nearly £842,000 over the next five years.

The third term of the Bid would begin on November 1 and run until October 2027.

Councillor Robin Currie, economy and rural growth spokesman, said: “Working together and pooling resources can create opportunities and achieve successes that would not be possible alone.

“We want to do all possible to support local economic growth, and so are pleased to agree the proposal for this ballot – it gives local businesses the opportunity to decide together what they want to happen next.”