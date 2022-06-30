Councillors agree to seek rent controls to tackle housing ‘meltdown’ in Badenoch and Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Councillors agree to seek rent controls to tackle housing ‘meltdown’ in Badenoch and Strathspey

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
June 30, 2022, 2:08 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 2:31 pm
The Cairngorms
The Cairngorms are a tourist hotspot, but locals say it's distorting the housing market. Photo: Sandy McCook

Highland Council is going to ask the Scottish Government for a rent control zone in Badenoch and Strathspey.

Local members say the area is experiencing a housing crisis and the council must take action.

Convener Bill Lobban claimed it’s ‘near impossible’ to afford a home in the area, with some one-bed flats selling for £220,000.

The council voted to ask ministers to make Badenoch and Strathspey a short-term let control area.

Public consultation split 50/50

However, the plan is not without its critics.

Highland Council ran a public consultation over six weeks from January to March 2022.

It attracted 332 responses but opinion was divided, with 42.99% in favour and 42.99% against. Another 8.84% said they weren’t sure if the controls should go ahead.

Air BnB, the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers and Cairngorm Business Partnership all objected to the plan. They claim the council’s evidence base is shaky, and point out that it did not do an economic impact assessment.

Councillor Andrew Jarvie spoke against the plan. “If I was a short-term let operator in Badenoch and Strathspey I’d be really worried,” he said.

Andrew Jarvie
Andrew Jarvie said the rent control plan could blow up in Highland Council’s face.

Mr Jarvie said the council should get on with building new homes, instead of “tinkering around the edges” with rent controls. And he warned: “The vast majority of these policies blow up in local authorities’ faces.”

Mr Jarvie tabled an amendment asking council to review the plan after a year, but councillors voted 43 to 20 against the review.

Many said one year was not long enough to assess the effects.

Rent controls are a ‘balancing act’

Several members – including Mr Jarvie – said the council needs to strike a careful balance. It must help local people to enter the housing market without damaging the tourist industry.

That balance is precarious – and the results of the consultation show that. Almost half of the responses came from short-term let operators. Private individuals made up 52% of replies.

Economy chairman Ken Gowans noted that a third of respondents don’t live in Highland and 42% don’t work here either.

He added: “This is an opportunity to make this area more sustainable by helping people to live and invest their lives within local communities.”

Badenoch and Strathspey councillor Muriel Cockburn pressed the point, saying: “We responded to the pleas from residents and some businesses regarding the dire availability of affordable accommodation.”

Ms Cockburn says she hopes the legislation will correct a shift in balance away from local people towards tourist operators.

Housing market in ‘meltdown’

Members from other areas also spoke in support. Councillor Calum Munro referenced falling school rolls and staffing difficulties in Skye, another tourist hotspot.

Mr Munro said if council waited to collate all the evidence, it could be too late. “By that time our rural communities will have been hollowed out.”

Bill Lobban.
Bill Lobban says local people can’t afford to buy a home in Badenoch and Strathspey. Photo: Sandy McCook

Mr Lobban agreed. He said the council is already building homes, but even one-bed flats in Aviemore are selling for £220,000 for short-term lets.

Although Mr Lobban said there’s “no possible way” for locals to afford that, half of people surveyed said they had no trouble renting or buying.

However, more than a quarter said they had difficulty.

Mr Lobban said the legislation is not about second home ownership – it’s specifically about controlling the high number of rental properties in the area.

“The balance is already far too far in the wrong direction,” he said. “Housing in Badenoch and Strathspey is not in crisis, it’s in meltdown.”

Councillors voted to press ahead with the rent control area for Badenoch and Strathspey.

Tourist operators will also have to apply for a licence for short-term lets following new laws that come into effect in October.

