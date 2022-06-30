Tarantara choir to play three charity concerts in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The acclaimed Tarantara choir are playing charity concerts at Inverness, Dornoch and Grantown over the weekend.

Tarantara is a mixed choir comprising over 50 enthusiastic singers who enjoy performing a very mixed repertoire of music.

The choir do not charge and are paying for the trip themselves.

All money raised will be split between Mikeysline and the hosting venue.

Mikeysline is a charity that provides mental health support to people living in the rural highlands.

The choir are regularly invited to perform at venues across Warwickshire, Worcestershire and Gloucestershire to help local charities and communities raise money for good causes.

Over the past 20 years, they have raised £100,000 for various charities.

Not a stuffy choir concert

Tarantara concerts include songs from musical theatre, pop hits from the past, classic choral pieces, and adventurous contemporary works by the likes of Morton Lauridsen and Eric Whitacre.

Chris Long, a professional musician and teacher, has played for Tarantara since 2005. He said: “Anyone who thought that a choir concert was a stuffy affair needs to hear Tarantara.”

The concerts will be held at:

Friday, July 1, at 7.30pm at Inverness Cathedral

Saturday, July 2, at 7.30pm at Grantown on Spey Church of Scotland

Sunday, July 3, at 2pm at Dornoch Cathedral

For more information, visit their Facebook page.