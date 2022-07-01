Highland Council to press Scottish Government ‘urgently’ on A96 dualling and Nairn bypass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council to press Scottish Government ‘urgently’ on A96 dualling and Nairn bypass

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
July 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:59 am
Councillor Trish Robertson is calling on the Scottish Government to get on with dualling the A96 Inverness to Nairn. Photo by Sandy McCook.
Councillor Trish Robertson is calling on the Scottish Government to get on with dualling the A96 Inverness to Nairn. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Highland Councillors have passed a motion calling for the Scottish Government to agree a timeline for dualling the A96 Inverness to Nairn.

Councillor Trish Robertson had set out a motion reminding council of the Scottish Government’s original 2030 completion date.

Ms Robertson said the Inverness to Nairn section has ministerial approval, and Nairn is in desperate need of a bypass.

Nairn councillor Laurie Fraser seconded the motion, with newly-elected member Babs Jarvie also a signatory.

This gave it cross-party support from the Liberal Democrats, Highland Independent group and Conservatives.

“The A96 dualling programme will improve journey time and reliability, deliver economic growth, improved connectivity and reduce the rate and severity of accidents,” said Ms Robertson.

“The upgrade is essential to residents in Highland. Anyone who drives through Nairn can testify to the delays encountered. There’s an urgent requirement for the bypass.”

SNP get on board – but Greens want a dual rail line

Instead of opposing the motion, the SNP group took it a step further.

New SNP member Paul Oldham said he was disappointed that Nairn colleagues hadn’t included him in the motion – because he wanted to firm up the wording.

“What we need is action from the Scottish Government,” said councillor Oldham. “I say that as a member of the SNP.”

Highland Council voted to press the Scottish Government for timescales on the A96 dualling.

Mr Oldham proposed an amendment which asked for specific dates for the project.

Ms Robertson accepted the SNP amendment, but then faced opposition from the Greens.

Councillor Kate Willis said dualling the A96 would only increase carbon emissions. Instead, she called on the Scottish Government to dual the Aberdeen to Inverness rail line.

The Nairn councillors welcomed the Greens’ proposal to invest in sustainable transport. However, Ms Robertson said it should not be “either or”. She does not want to see the dual carriageway and bypass abandoned for the train plan.

The various proposals and counter-proposals caused some confusion and laughter in the chamber. Once the logistics were settled, members voted decisively for the dual carriageway.

Highland Council will now write to Scottish ministers asking for the A96 Inverness to Nairn improvements to get going without delay.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]