Lochinver lifeboat tasked to rescue yacht taking on water

A Highland lifeboat crew have been tasked to rescue three people onboard a yacht after it began taking on water.

The vessel was sailing by the Summer Isles on the west coast when it hit rocks shortly after 9am.

The alarm was raised around by the crew onboard around 9.30am after the boat began taking on water.

Rescuers from Lochinver lifeboat were tasked to assist.

The crew established a tow with the stricken vessel before escorting it to safe harbour near Ullapool.