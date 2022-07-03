Eight years of plastic bag charges in Scotland… has it made a difference?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Eight years of plastic bag charges in Scotland… has it made a difference?

By Donna MacAllister
July 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Plastic bags on a beach
Since the first carrier bag charge was introduced in Scotland in 2014, Marine Conservation Society volunteers have recorded a drop of over 80% in the number of bags picked up on beach cleans Pic: MCS/Natasha Ewins.

Once seen as a grocery shopping convenience, plastic bags have become a huge strain on the environment.

It can easily take 500 years for a single plastic bag to disintegrate completely, meaning that they make up a significant portion of rubbish in landfill and pollution on beaches and waterways

But it’s not all bad news. Since the Scottish Government brought in a levy on single use plastic bags back in 2014, the results have been staggering.

In just one year, 650 million fewer carrier bags were sold by Scotland’s seven major supermarkets.

And since today marks International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3), we take a look at how things have been improving since.

Plastic bag charge
The number of single-use plastic bags handed out by Scottish supermarkets was steadily increasing until the charge came in in October 2014.

Has it really been eight years?

A 5p charge was introduced on single-use plastic carrier bags in Scotland on October 20, 2014.

The point of the charge was simple – educate people about the harm plastic bags cause and get them to stop using so many.

Before the levy was introduced, around 800 million single use bags were used in the major Scottish grocery retailers alone each year, and that number was on the increase.

This throwaway culture was having a big impact on the environment.

5p bag charge
The original 5p charge for plastic bags has been upped to 10p as of last year.

In 2013 Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean found an average of 17 plastic bags per 100 metres of beach in 2013.

A year later, this had reduced to 12 plastic bags per 100m.

The good news is that the very same beach clean volunteers found that this number had dropped even further by 2021, with just three bags found per 100 metres of beach.

“This is a fantastic example showing the power these types of policies have,” said Catherine Gemmell, Scotland conservation officer for the Marine Conservation Society.

“We hope to see a further decline in plastic bags on beaches following the carrier bag charge rise to 10p (which was approved in April 2021).”

Throwaway culture needs to change

It backs up the staggeringly-positive results reflected in a study which took place one  year after the 2014 ban.

The research, undertaken by Zero Waste Scotland, estimated 650 million fewer carrier bags were sold by Scotland’s seven major supermarkets that year – and that’s even with increases in alternatives like bags for life and bin liners taken into account.

Multiply that by eight and you’d get a rough picture of the last eight years.

“Taking our own reusable bags out and about has become commonplace for many of us, and it’s a welcome shift to help reduce litter and drive a circular economy for Scotland,” said Ian Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland.

He added that single use items are “emblematic” of our throwaway culture but the simple approach taken with carrier bags “really shows how switching to reusables can make a positive difference.”

Despite the plastic bag charge, research shows that the average household still has around 40 plastic bags around the home.

Just the tip of the iceberg…

However now is not the time to get complacent.

Plastic bags may not be such a big issue as they once were, but there are plenty of other plastics we are yet to begin to tackle.

“It is not just bags our volunteers find on beaches,” said Catherine from the MCS.

“With over 250 plastic items being recorded on average per 100m of Scottish beach surveyed during the Great British Beach Clean in 2021 we need faster and more ambitious action to stop litter entering Scotland’s seas in the first place by moving from a single use society to one that focuses on reuse, refill and repair.”

