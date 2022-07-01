No significant damage caused to railway bridges along the Highland mainline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

No significant damage caused to railway bridges along the Highland mainline

By Michelle Henderson
July 1, 2022, 12:18 pm Updated: July 1, 2022, 1:04 pm
The underside of three bridges have been damaged by a freight train in Perth - impacting the Highland line. Pic Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
The underside of three bridges have been damaged by a freight train in Perth - impacting the Highland line. Pic Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Three bridges along the Highland mainline have avoided serious damage after being struck by a freight train.

Rail services ground to a halt on Thursday after a freight train collided with three arch railway bridges along the route.

The train was travelling between the central belt and Inverness when it struck the underside of the archways between Perth and Dunkeld.

The railway line was closed for some time as Network Rail engineers carried out inspections of the structures.

The bridges carry Glasgow Road, Long Causeway and Crieff Road, all located in Perth.

Officials have now confirmed no significant damage has been caused to the bridges – merely superficial scrapes to the stonework.

Rail services were forced to terminate in both Perth and Pitlochry as engineers from Network Rail inspected the affected structures.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Our engineers were on-site to inspect the bridges as quickly as possible and no significant damage was found on the structures.

“We understand the inconvenience this incident caused passengers and apologise for the disruption to their journeys.”

A number of Inverness bound rail services were cancelled or delayed as engineers raced to examine the damage.

ScotRail services from both Glasgow and Edinburgh were terminated at Perth and Pitlochry.

After several hours of disruption, the southbound lane was reopened.

The disruption arose amidst an ongoing reduction of rail services across the country due to strikes.

