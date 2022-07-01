‘Get up here now and sort it out’: Northern Isles MP calls for action on Northlink overcrowding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has called on transport leaders to “sort out” overcrowding on Northlink services.

Photos emerged on social media of passengers sleeping on the floor of the MV Hrossey, the last-night Lerwick to Aberdeen service, yesterday.

Mr Carmichael is asking officials from the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland and Serco Northlink to address overcrowding on ferries.

He said that overcrowding is not a new issue but is currently being made worse by tourists heading to the northern isles.

It impacts islanders who rely on the service to travel to the mainland, especially when cabins are not allowed to be shared, further restricting passenger capacity.

Poor Scenes aboard the Sooth Boat last night.. 594 passengers onboard! Grim grim! Posted by Calum Fraser on Friday, 1 July 2022

‘Face the public and sort it out’

Mr Carmichael said: “The pictures we have seen show an unacceptable level of service for the local community.

“This is not a new problem but it now goes well beyond what is acceptable. It is also entirely predictable.

“I have been told by those involved that there were pensioners and children on the floor around the vessel.

“I want the Scottish Government’s transport minister, Transport Scotland and Northlink senior management to get up here now, face the public and sort it out.

“This is a lifeline service which receives large amounts of public money. We deserve better than this.”

Highland and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston added: “The reports of folk, particularly older residents and families, being forced to bunk down overnight wherever they can onboard is concerning.

“This isn’t just a problem on the boats serving Orkney and Shetland, and is an issue across Scotland’s ferry network.

“But given the length of journeys, and lack of viable alternatives for many island residents, it is particular challenge for those in the Northern Isles”.

‘Some inconvenience’

In response to the photos, Serco Northlink Ferries confirmed there were 585 passengers on board, with the MV Hrossey able to accommodate 600 people.

They also confirmed that no approaches were made to the crew onboard regarding any welfare issues.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Despite it being the busy tourist season, NorthLink was able to accommodate an additional 88 passengers at short notice when flights were cancelled due to weather conditions.

“This may have made the sailing seem busier than usual or what was expected, and that may have caused some inconvenience to some passengers.

“However, where there are weather-related issues for one mode of transport that risk causing real difficulty for the travelling public, we would all expect other publicly supported transport modes to step in and help out where they can.”