Competitors and spectators gather to celebrate return of Forres Highland Games

The Forres Highland Games have made a welcome return following a two-year hiatus.

The games have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic so competitors and spectators alike were excited to see the event back in action on Saturday.

Organisers have spent the past week getting set up at Grant Park ready to put on a display of Scottish tradition.

The day began with a procession led by the Forres & District Pipe Band from the High Street into the park arena where the flag was also carried and raised.

Last month, it was announced that George Alexander would hold the role of Chieftain for the 94th anniversary event.

He welcomed the crowd and officially opened the games alongside junior chieftains Amy McGhee and James McPartlin from Forres Academy.

A fun-filled day of events

The sunshine soon turned to rain and the gathering spectators brought out their umbrellas to shield from the very wet weather. They were not deterred though, and many stuck around all day to watch the competitors in action.

Pipe bands from across Moray and Aberdeenshire put on a spectacle, while solo pipers and Highland dancers took part in competitions.

The events kicked off with track and field events, including high jump and mixed relay, with heavy weights donning their kilts to take to the arena.

A number of cycling events were held in the afternoon and even the spectators were able to get involved during the Message Bike Race.

An event unique to the Forres Highland Games, the race dates back to the early years of the games almost a century ago when message boys would cycle around the town to deliver shopping.

Now, people can volunteer to ride the vintage bikes around the grass track to win the Grant Dawson Trophy.

As well as the traditional Highland Games events, locals and visitors could enjoy food and shopping stands, as well as face painting and fairground attractions – with an impressive inflatable play area for kids of all ages.