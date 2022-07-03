Competitors and spectators gather to celebrate return of Forres Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Competitors and spectators gather to celebrate return of Forres Highland Games

By Ellie Milne
July 3, 2022, 9:16 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 9:21 am
Forres Pipe Band lead the procession for the opening of the games. Photo: Jasperimage.
The Forres Highland Games have made a welcome return following a two-year hiatus.

The games have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic so competitors and spectators alike were excited to see the event back in action on Saturday.

Organisers have spent the past week getting set up at Grant Park ready to put on a display of Scottish tradition.

The day began with a procession led by the Forres & District Pipe Band from the High Street into the park arena where the flag was also carried and raised.

The Chieftain George Alexander opens the Forres Highland Games on July 2. Photo: Jasperimage.

Last month, it was announced that George Alexander would hold the role of Chieftain for the 94th anniversary event.

He welcomed the crowd and officially opened the games alongside junior chieftains Amy McGhee and James McPartlin from Forres Academy.

A fun-filled day of events

The sunshine soon turned to rain and the gathering spectators brought out their umbrellas to shield from the very wet weather. They were not deterred though, and many stuck around all day to watch the competitors in action.

Pipe bands from across Moray and Aberdeenshire put on a spectacle, while solo pipers and Highland dancers took part in competitions.

The events kicked off with track and field events, including high jump and mixed relay, with heavy weights donning their kilts to take to the arena.

People braved the rain to take part in the famous Message Bike Race. Photo: Jasperimage.

A number of cycling events were held in the afternoon and even the spectators were able to get involved during the Message Bike Race.

An event unique to the Forres Highland Games, the race dates back to the early years of the games almost a century ago when message boys would cycle around the town to deliver shopping.

Now, people can volunteer to ride the vintage bikes around the grass track to win the Grant Dawson Trophy.

As well as the traditional Highland Games events, locals and visitors could enjoy food and shopping stands, as well as face painting and fairground attractions – with an impressive inflatable play area for kids of all ages.

