Glenfinnan Viaduct named in list of top worldwide movie locations of all time

By Louise Glen
July 3, 2022, 12:57 pm
Glenfinnan Railway Viaduct in Scotland with the Jacobite steam train passing over. Picture by Shutterstock.
The Glenfinnan Viaduct, which features in the Harry Potter films, is one of the world’s most popular movie locations on TikTok, according to a study.

The iconic railway crossing on the West Highland Line has been viewed 11.5 million times in videos shared on the app.

Researchers looked at the number of views different locations earned across videos shared on TikTok.

Hogwarts Express route

Glenfinnan Viaduct, which carries the Hogwarts Express on its route from Platform 9¾ in London’s King’s Cross Station to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, was in eighth place.

Top is Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, in Southern Jordan, which features in Ridley Scott’s 2015 movie The Martian, starring Matt Damon, with 150.1million TikTok views.

Second was Devil’s Tower, with 54.6million views, in Wyoming, in the US, famed for the climax of Steven Spielberg’s 1977 film Close Encounters Of The Third Kind.

There are exciting views out of the window when travelling on the Hogwarts Express.

Griffith Observatory, in Los Angeles, California, was third with 46.9million views. It featured in the cult 1955 film Rebel Without A Cause.

The research was carried out by Giggster, the online platform that allows users to search for filming locations.

Elsa Abrahall, of Giggster, said: “To many fans, the Glenfinnan Viaduct is the pathway to Hogwarts and makes them feel like they themselves are on their way to the school for wizards and witches.

Tags

Tags

