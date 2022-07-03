Thousands turn out to celebrate first ever Shetland Pride event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Lerwick to celebrate the inaugural Shetland Pride.

The most northerly event of its kind in the UK was held for the first time ever on Saturday.

Around 800 people took part in the parade through the town with the number rising into the thousands for the Pride Village event that followed at Gilberston Park.

Exhibitors, food and drink vendors and entertainers kept the fun going all afternoon, before the grand finale at Isleburgh Community Centre.

Local bands, as well as drag and burlesque performers, took to the stage to keep people entertained well into the night.

‘High time’ for pride

Photos shared on social media show Lerwick lined with rainbow flags and people dressed up in bright colours for the celebration of LGBTQ+i equality, diversity and inclusivity.

Among the crowd were local councillors, NHS Shetland staff members and Shetland Police – who brought along a specially decorated van for the day.

The event was first announced by organiser Kerrie Meyer last year, who said it was “high time” Shetland had its own annual Pride march and festival.

National broadcaster Channel 4 said it was “proud all over” and shared a surprise with marchers.

It said: “There’s no Pride too remote when you have a fabulous floaty float Happy Pride, Shetland!

“We wanted to make your first time special with a little surprise. With love from Channel 4.”

Shetland Police, on social media, said: “Shetland Pride A big thank you to all the 800 participants who took part in today’s pride parade and the 2000+ people who gave their support in making it a safe and community focused event.”

LGBT Youth Scotland said: “Great to see Lewis Shand Smith, Shetlander and convener of our Board fly the LGBT Youth Scotland pride flag at Pride Shetland.

“A fabulous turnout of over 700 people in the parade at Shetland’s first ever Pride.”

Following the day’s festivities, the committee shared their gratitude online, writing: “Shetland, we are so proud of you!”

Shetland Pride 🌈 A big thank you to all the 800 participants who took part in todays pride parade and the 2000+ people who gave there support making it a safe and community focused event. pic.twitter.com/tGTl19XnoL — Shetland Police (@ShetlandPolice) July 2, 2022

Fantastic day at the first EVER #ShetlandPride and the first outing for our AMAZING #BigtonSamba drummers 🧡💚💛💜💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/1hWAhOM043 — Cllr Alex Armitage (@alexjarmitage) July 2, 2022

There's no Pride too remote when you have a fabulous floaty float 🏳️‍🌈 Happy Pride, Shetland! We wanted to make your first time special with a little surprise. With love from @Channel4 #ProudAllOver pic.twitter.com/p5Oq44fwDn — Channel 4 (@Channel4) July 2, 2022

Shetland absolutely BROUGHT it today. Such a fantastic turn out for #Shetland's first ever #Pride! ❤️

thank you to all the organisers and folk who turned up to show massive support @2022_pride #PrideAllOver pic.twitter.com/9ptu4fZBJb — Equality Network (@LGBTIScotland) July 2, 2022

Great to see Lewis Shand Smith, Shetlander and Convener of our Board fly the @LGBTYS Pride flag at @PrideShetland yesterday! A fabulous turnout of over 700 people in the parade at Shetland's first ever Pride 👏🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/fkNB3dHK7U — LGBT Youth Scotland (@LGBTYS) July 3, 2022

The first ever #Pride in Shetland is about to take place in Lerwick! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Massive well done to the @northernPolice officers who've made such an effort to get involved in the celebrations. The community is loving the decorated van 👌 pic.twitter.com/wkk7JQJvdX — Scottish LGBTI Police Association (@LGBTIpoliceScot) July 2, 2022