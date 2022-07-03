Does she look like a Nala? Public vote to find name for female osprey mum at Loch Garten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Does she look like a Nala? Public vote to find name for female osprey mum at Loch Garten

By Michelle Henderson
July 3, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 6:23 pm
Two osprey chicks were born at Loch Garten last month; the first of their kind to be born at the reserve since 2018.
Bird lovers are being asked to name a female osprey mum who gave birth to two chicks on Loch Garten.

The chicks were born at Scotland’s most famous nest in Speyside last month, for the first time eggs have hatched in four years.

But mum, who has used the nest for the first time, doesn’t have a name – and the RSPB want help to christen her.

Loch Garten, part of RSPB Scotland’s Abernethy National Nature Reserve, has become renowned for its breeding population of ospreys.

The previous female, EJ, occupied the nest in the Cairngorms from 2003 until 2018, giving birth to 25 chicks.

The site has been vacant since 2018 after EJ failed to return from her annual migration. She had used the nest for 15 years.

Conservationists hope the new mother and the resident male, named Axel after his AX6 leg ring, will now begin a new dynasty.

Ada, Asha, Dilead, Nala or Una?

RSPB Scotland are now turning to the public to name the female osprey to mark the milestone occasion.

Charity officials have compiled a shortlist of five names for the unringed female – Ada, Asha, Dilead, Nala and Una.

A RSPB spokesman said: “For the first time in four years, RSPB Loch Garten has an active osprey nest again, with two chicks. Our new mother needs a name.”

RSPB Scotland explained that Ada is a name from West Africa, where many ospreys spend their winter.

Asha translates to “hope” in Sanskrit, and “life” in Swahili, which the conservation charity says are “two things that this female is bringing to Loch Garten”.

Dileab, a Gaelic word pronounced “jeel-eep”, means “legacy”, which could be a fitting name for a female raising the next generation of ospreys.

Meanwhile, Nala is the name of the lioness who becomes queen in The Lion King, reflecting the bird’s regal standing.

And Una is a Gaelic name signifying truth and unity, with a connection to Scotland where the female is breeding.

