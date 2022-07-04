Inverness vegan restaurant closes after business fails to secure new partners

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A vegan restaurant in Inverness has closed its doors for good after owners failed to secure a new business partner.

The Alleycat restaurant closed for the final time on Saturday after efforts to save the business failed.

Business owner Alina Ben Larbi issued an appeal for help in May after a number of the restaurants business partners revealed they were leaving.

The existing owner outlined aspirations to turn the business on Mealmarket Close into a charity.

However, two months on, she has taken the tough decision to close the restaurant.

In a statement, posted on their social media page, she thanked the community for their support as she announced the news.

She wrote: “With a heavy heart and a very sad emoji, we have to deliver the news that we are closing the Alleycat.

“Unfortunately, I did not manage to find a new partner, but I am very thankful for everyone who has offered a helping hand because frankly: you rock. Hosting this space has been the best job I’ve had so far and I will greatly miss all of your friendly faces and conversations.”

Dozens of disappointed customers have flocked to their page to wish them well for the future.

‘You will be greatly missed’

Jenni Fulton wrote: “The very best of luck in your next endeavours and adventures, and thanks for Alleycat which I appreciated often.”

Stephanie Lawrence regularly visited the restaurant when visiting relatives in Inverness. She said the restaurant’s closure will be a loss to the city.

She said: “We absolutely loved coming in every time we visit family in Inverness. You will be greatly missed.”

Alix Powers-Jones added: “Sad to hear this news. We have had some wonderful meals at the Alley Cat – thank you and good luck with your next venture what ever it may be.”