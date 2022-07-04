Aberdeen University Graduations: ‘Outdoorsy’ and shy Mhairi encourages others to ‘be themselves’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A formerly shy Highlands graduate has encouraged new students to not be afraid of being themselves as they get stuck-in to university life.

Mhairi Brudenell grew up on a farm on a remote peninsula, even having to stay in a hostel during the week to go to the nearest high school in Ullapool.

But when she spotted the “perfect” biology course at Aberdeen University, she decided to make the big move.

‘You’ve just got to be yourself’

Describing her time there, the resident from Scorbaig said: “I really loved it. I really loved how friendly the teachers were.

“I also just love being outdoors, I mean that’s why I took a biology course so I really liked aspect. I think Aberdeen is quite good for that.”

In her first year, despite being a “shy person”, she threw herself into various societies and events.

“I found it a little bit difficult to socialise in first and second year because I was quite shy but I think the societies gave you a good in.

“If you’re shy it can be quite difficult going into uni not knowing anyone. It can be really daunting.”

Reflecting on her four years of study, Miss Brudenell said she had mixed feelings about graduating.

“It was a really nice send-off, it was nice to feel appreciated,” she said.

“It’s kind of sad in a way because all of those years you don’t really take it into account and then it’s over. Then you think you maybe should have appreciated it more or maybe I should have stressed a bit less.

“Honestly just throw yourself into first year. First year is the time to, even if you’re really shy, you’ve just got to be yourself and not worry about people liking you.”

The Highlands graduate is hoping to return to Aberdeen to study a masters in ecology next year.