Road closures on Skye from Monday to allow A87 to be resurfaced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three sections of road on the A87 through Skye are to be upgraded, with work due to take place over five nights starting next week.

Works will take place on the Skye Bridge to Uig road at Blackhill Waterfall, Glenn Torra and Torra Michaig.

Road workers will begin on Monday July 11 at 8pm and finishing at 6am on Saturday July 16.

While the road will be open during the day, it will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.

Access for vehicles will be on the hour – except at 1am, 3am, and 5am.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “These surfacing projects on the A87 will help address defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential for the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow widths of the road at these locations.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these works.”

To find out how these roadworks affect your journey, visit Traffic Scotland.