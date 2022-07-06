Direct Line installs an electric vehicle charging point in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Direct Line installs an electric vehicle charging point in the Highlands

By Louise Glen
July 6, 2022, 2:26 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 5:28 pm
Direct Line insurance is investing in remote charging points across the UK, including one at Garve. Supplied by Direct Line.
A new electric vehicle charging point is being installed at the Aultguish Inn near Garve in the Highlands.

A new electric vehicle charging point is being installed at the Aultguish Inn near Garve in the Highlands.

Insurance company Direct Line says research shows that 34% of electric vehicle owners would go on more UK staycations if they had more confidence in the availability of charging points.

A spokeswoman for the company said it was installing the charging point to give electric vehicle drivers peace of mind they can recharge even in the most remote locations.

Garve is on the A835 Conon Bridge to Ullapool road, 23 miles from Dingwall.

Ian Exworth, head of Direct Line electric vehicle insurance, said: “Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but people still have concerns over accessing the whole of the UK. It is our job to help reassure people that they do not have to be anxious about driving electric, even to incredibly remote locations.

Direct Line has installed an electric vehicle charging point at Garve.

“We want to help bust myths and give people peace of mind on the roads this summer. It’s time to make electric easy for all drivers to have and understand.”

Where’s the nearest charging point?

Dragos Floria, owner of Aultguish Inn, said: “We often find our guests asking for the whereabouts of the nearest charging point during their stay because they’re worried about running out of battery.

“That’s why we’re absolutely delighted that Direct Line got in touch with us to install a wilderness charging point.

“The inn has provided a stopping post for all travellers on the road from Inverness to the north west of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides for hundreds of years.

“With an EV charger we will be all set to let the next generation of travellers explore the wonders of Scotland.”

With the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to be banned from 2030, Direct Line said it was committed to make switching to electric cars easier than ever for consumers.

In line with this, last year the insurer launched its free Zoom EV bundles, which include discounts on home and public charging and discounts on parking.

Why driving an EV across the Highlands isn’t all an electric dream

[[title]]

[[text]]

