Direct Line installs an electric vehicle charging point in the Highlands

A new electric vehicle charging point is being installed at the Aultguish Inn near Garve in the Highlands.

Insurance company Direct Line says research shows that 34% of electric vehicle owners would go on more UK staycations if they had more confidence in the availability of charging points.

A spokeswoman for the company said it was installing the charging point to give electric vehicle drivers peace of mind they can recharge even in the most remote locations.

Garve is on the A835 Conon Bridge to Ullapool road, 23 miles from Dingwall.

Ian Exworth, head of Direct Line electric vehicle insurance, said: “Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but people still have concerns over accessing the whole of the UK. It is our job to help reassure people that they do not have to be anxious about driving electric, even to incredibly remote locations.

“We want to help bust myths and give people peace of mind on the roads this summer. It’s time to make electric easy for all drivers to have and understand.”

Where’s the nearest charging point?

Dragos Floria, owner of Aultguish Inn, said: “We often find our guests asking for the whereabouts of the nearest charging point during their stay because they’re worried about running out of battery.

“That’s why we’re absolutely delighted that Direct Line got in touch with us to install a wilderness charging point.

“The inn has provided a stopping post for all travellers on the road from Inverness to the north west of Scotland and the Outer Hebrides for hundreds of years.

“With an EV charger we will be all set to let the next generation of travellers explore the wonders of Scotland.”

With the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to be banned from 2030, Direct Line said it was committed to make switching to electric cars easier than ever for consumers.

In line with this, last year the insurer launched its free Zoom EV bundles, which include discounts on home and public charging and discounts on parking.