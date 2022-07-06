Fascinating history of Sutherland church brought to life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “outstanding” piece of art has been unveiled inside a Sutherland church to commemorate its fascinating history.

Assynt and Stoer Parish Church in Lochinver was originally built 107 miles away – in Nairn – for the Episcopal Church.

After it became redundant, it was acquired by the Gordon Family in Nairn in response to a request to build a church in Lochinver from James Gordon.

Mr Gordon had moved to the fishing village to do what he could do to alleviate poverty and support the community.

Originally called St Ninian’s Episcopal Church, the cruciform building was dismantled and transported brick-by-brick to Lochinver.

It was carried by a fleet of schooners at the turn of the 20th century where it was rebuilt and adopted by the Church of Scotland.

Commissioned a bright a colourful piece of art

The current minister, the Rev Iain MacLeod, was so taken by the story when he took up his role, he decided, with the backing of members, to commission a bright and colourful piece of art.

Created by artist Lizzie McDougall, the central piece is more than 3ft square and depicts the church close to the shoreline, schooners, a lighthouse and wildlife.

It is surrounded by 16 smaller paintings by pupils at Lochinver Primary School who attended a special ceremony along with the artist last week.

The artwork was unveiled by Ronald Gordon, a great nephew of James Gordon.

A plaque inside the building commemorates Mr Gordon who “was for 50 years a devoted member and elder of this church which by his zeal and enterprise was removed stone by stone from Nairn and re-erected on its present site in 1903”.

Mr MacLeod said: “Since I first came to Assynt and Stoer Parish Church I was fascinated by the fact that the church had been built in Nairn, dismantled and rebuilt on its present site in Lochinver.

“The journey that the church took up the east coast, across the Pentland Firth, the treacherous waters of Cape Wrath all the way down to the village is incredible and required great determination and commitment.

“We are indebted to the Gordon family who undertook and accomplished what must have been a monumental enterprise in its day.”

Formerly based in Glasgow, Mr MacLeod took up his charge in May 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Talented pupils

He explained: “I wanted to commemorate the story, which mirrors in some way my own story as the one tasked to rebuild the Christian community within the heart of Lochinver after 18 years of vacancy.

“It is an outstanding piece of art that will have a prominent place on our walls for many, many years to come and will help us tell the story to the many visitors who travel to see the beautiful scenery of Assynt.”