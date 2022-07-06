Fascinating history of Sutherland church brought to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Fascinating history of Sutherland church brought to life

By Louise Glen
July 6, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 4:40 pm
Rev Iain MacLeod and the colourful artwork which tells the fascinating story of the history of the church building.
Rev Iain MacLeod and the colourful artwork which tells the fascinating story of the history of the church building.

An “outstanding” piece of art has been unveiled inside a Sutherland church to commemorate its fascinating history.

Assynt and Stoer Parish Church in Lochinver was originally built 107 miles away – in Nairn – for the Episcopal Church.

After it became redundant, it was acquired by the Gordon Family in Nairn in response to a request to build a church in Lochinver from James Gordon.

Mr Gordon had moved to the fishing village to do what he could do to alleviate poverty and support the community.

Originally called St Ninian’s Episcopal Church, the cruciform building was dismantled and transported brick-by-brick to Lochinver.

It was carried by a fleet of schooners at the turn of the 20th century where it was rebuilt and adopted by the Church of Scotland.

Commissioned a bright a colourful piece of art

The current minister, the Rev Iain MacLeod, was so taken by the story when he took up his role, he decided, with the backing of members, to commission a bright and colourful piece of art.

Created by artist Lizzie McDougall, the central piece is more than 3ft square and depicts the church close to the shoreline, schooners, a lighthouse and wildlife.

Artist Lizzie McDougall (right), Ronald Gordon (left), an ancestor of the man who oversaw the shipping of the building from Nairn, and pupils from Lochinver Primary School. Picture supplied by the Church of Scotland.

It is surrounded by 16 smaller paintings by pupils at Lochinver Primary School who attended a special ceremony along with the artist last week.

The artwork was unveiled by Ronald Gordon, a great nephew of James Gordon.

A plaque inside the building commemorates Mr Gordon who “was for 50 years a devoted member and elder of this church which by his zeal and enterprise was removed stone by stone from Nairn and re-erected on its present site in 1903”.

Mr MacLeod said: “Since I first came to Assynt and Stoer Parish Church I was fascinated by the fact that the church had been built in Nairn, dismantled and rebuilt on its present site in Lochinver.

“The journey that the church took up the east coast, across the Pentland Firth, the treacherous waters of Cape Wrath all the way down to the village is incredible and required great determination and commitment.

“We are indebted to the Gordon family who undertook and accomplished what must have been a monumental enterprise in its day.”

Formerly based in Glasgow, Mr MacLeod took up his charge in May 2020 during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Talented pupils

He explained: “I wanted to commemorate the story, which mirrors in some way my own story as the one tasked to rebuild the Christian community within the heart of Lochinver after 18 years of vacancy.

“It is an outstanding piece of art that will have a prominent place on our walls for many, many years to come and will help us tell the story to the many visitors who travel to see the beautiful scenery of Assynt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]