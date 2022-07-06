Salmon farmers support Shetland Tall Ships event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Salmon farmers support Shetland Tall Ships event

By Louise Glen
July 6, 2022, 4:34 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 4:39 pm
David Brown (left), Cooke Aquaculture Scotland’s Shetland regional manager; Emma Miller, Shetland Tall Ships project manager; Grant Cumming, Scottish Sea Farms operations manager. Photo by Lakota Clubb.
Plans to bring the Tall Ships back to Shetland next year have been given a boost.

Shetland salmon farmers Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms have joined together with Salmon Scotland to support the event.

The financial support will enable the impressive fleet of Tall Ships to return to Lerwick in just over a year’s time, for the first time since 2011.

The popular four-day event from July 26-29 will allow free access to view the ships with many welcoming the public aboard.

Hundreds of young people, aged 15 to 25, will have the opportunity to sail aboard as the fleet sails between Den Helder (Netherlands), Hartlepool (England), Fredrickstad (Norway), Lerwick and Arendal (Norway).

Tavish Scott. Picture by Salmon Scotland.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Salmon Scotland, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms are delighted to contribute to a wonderful event next year in Shetland which celebrates the islands geographic importance and all our connections to the sea.

“Aquaculture is a major employer across Shetland and our families look forward to enjoying the spectacle of the world’s tall ships around the Shetland coastline and in Lerwick next July.

Fantastic experience

Previous Tall Ships events in Shetland have been a fantastic experience for all – we know 2023 will be even better.”

Shetland Tall Ships chairman, Malcolm Bell, said: “We are very pleased to have the support of the salmon industry as Host Port Associates for the return of the Tall Ships races.

“The local aquaculture industry is important to our local community and economy and its involvement in this significant maritime event is very welcome.

“I’d like to thank Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, Salmon Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms very much for its generous contribution.”

One of the Tall Ships that will be coming to Shetland next year.

Emma Miller, project manager for Shetland Tall Ships, added: “We have been speaking with a number of local and national companies in regard to sponsorship and have had a very positive response.

“We have several different sponsorship packages available and I would welcome anyone to get in touch who might be interested in being involved in this fantastic event.”

Tall Ships taking part in the races.

 

