Salmon farmers support Shetland Tall Ships event

Plans to bring the Tall Ships back to Shetland next year have been given a boost.

Shetland salmon farmers Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms have joined together with Salmon Scotland to support the event.

The financial support will enable the impressive fleet of Tall Ships to return to Lerwick in just over a year’s time, for the first time since 2011.

The popular four-day event from July 26-29 will allow free access to view the ships with many welcoming the public aboard.

Hundreds of young people, aged 15 to 25, will have the opportunity to sail aboard as the fleet sails between Den Helder (Netherlands), Hartlepool (England), Fredrickstad (Norway), Lerwick and Arendal (Norway).

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “Salmon Scotland, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms are delighted to contribute to a wonderful event next year in Shetland which celebrates the islands geographic importance and all our connections to the sea.

“Aquaculture is a major employer across Shetland and our families look forward to enjoying the spectacle of the world’s tall ships around the Shetland coastline and in Lerwick next July.

Fantastic experience

“Previous Tall Ships events in Shetland have been a fantastic experience for all – we know 2023 will be even better.”

Shetland Tall Ships chairman, Malcolm Bell, said: “We are very pleased to have the support of the salmon industry as Host Port Associates for the return of the Tall Ships races.

“The local aquaculture industry is important to our local community and economy and its involvement in this significant maritime event is very welcome.

“I’d like to thank Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, Salmon Scotland and Scottish Sea Farms very much for its generous contribution.”

Emma Miller, project manager for Shetland Tall Ships, added: “We have been speaking with a number of local and national companies in regard to sponsorship and have had a very positive response.

“We have several different sponsorship packages available and I would welcome anyone to get in touch who might be interested in being involved in this fantastic event.”