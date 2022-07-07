Team Shetland travels to Guernsey ahead of 2023 Island Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Team Shetland travels to Guernsey ahead of 2023 Island Games

By Ross Hempseed
July 7, 2022, 11:01 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 12:18 pm
shetland islands games
Guernsey is to host the 2023 Island Games. Picture by Shetland IGA.

Preparations are well under way for the return of the International Island Games next year.

Teams from Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney will go head-to-head with 3,000 athletes from other islands when the tournament is held in Guernsey.

Ahead of the event, Shetland Island Games Association vice-chairwoman Lesley Hutchison and secretary Bob Kerr are this week visiting the island along with delegates from 21 other teams.

The games were started in 1985 on the Isle of Man with only 700 athletes and have now grown – with more than 3,000 participants signed up for 2023.

The last games were held in 2019 in Gibraltar before the pandemic.

Planning

The next event will take place from July 8-14, and will include a programme of 14 sports including archery, athlethics, badminton, cycling, swimming, and triathlon.

Football and golf will make a return to the 2023 event, having been left out in 2019. Indoor bowls – last played in Shetland in 2005 and before that Guernsey in 1987 – are also on the line-up.

Orkney will follow on from Guernsey and host the Island Games in 2025.

Ms Hutchison said: “After the postponement of the 2021 Games, we’re looking forward to 2023 and to hear from the Guernsey Organising Committee on their plans.

“On our return, it will be less than 12 months until the games and our own planning for Shetland Island Games Team will gather pace in the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]