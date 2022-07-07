Aberdeen University Graduations: Invergordon filmmaker says switch to English course ‘really paid off’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Sutherland did not originally plan to study English at university, but the change of course has certainly paid off.

The 23-year-old started his journey at Aberdeen University with a focus on biomedical sciences.

However, after picking up an elective course in the literature department he decided English was a better fit for him.

He said: “I was initially interested in the course on biomedical sciences due to the excellent anatomy facilities but later changed paths after taking an English elective.

“Moving from a science to English was very exciting but also a jarring shift – it really paid off though.”

Awarded for success

Mr Sutherland, from Invergordon, said most of his highlights from his time at university stemmed from his involvement with different societies on campus.

He said: “I co-directed a play with Centre Stage Drama and a short film with the filmmaking society. That was really fun.

“I was also treasurer for Unicef on Campus and have been gaming and tech editor for the student paper, The Gaudie, where I also made one of my best friends.”

Just like for many students graduating this year, the pandemic created many logistical problems for Mr Sutherland, for both his course and society commitments.

He said: “Covid was challenging for a multitude of reasons, but working from home was difficult. English is a subject without many lectures or seminars, so that was pretty isolating.”

However, he did not let these challenges hold him back and put his all into achieving the best results possible, which has also been suitably rewarded.

At the end of his final semester, Mr Sutherland was awarded for receiving the highest essay grades in his course this year.

He is now planning to move to Glasgow where he will put his film skills into professional practice working as a floor runner on sets – and continuing to make his own short films.

To find out who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week, take a look at our interactive list below.