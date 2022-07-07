Aberdeen University Graduations: Invergordon filmmaker says switch to English course ‘really paid off’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: Invergordon filmmaker says switch to English course ‘really paid off’

By Ellie Milne
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Graeme Sutherland, from Invergordon, graduated from Aberdeen University. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Graeme Sutherland, from Invergordon, graduated from Aberdeen University. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Graeme Sutherland did not originally plan to study English at university, but the change of course has certainly paid off.

The 23-year-old started his journey at Aberdeen University with a focus on biomedical sciences.

However, after picking up an elective course in the literature department he decided English was a better fit for him.

He said: “I was initially interested in the course on biomedical sciences due to the excellent anatomy facilities but later changed paths after taking an English elective.

“Moving from a science to English was very exciting but also a jarring shift – it really paid off though.”

Awarded for success

Mr Sutherland, from Invergordon, said most of his highlights from his time at university stemmed from his involvement with different societies on campus.

He said: “I co-directed a play with Centre Stage Drama and a short film with the filmmaking society. That was really fun.

“I was also treasurer for Unicef on Campus and have been gaming and tech editor for the student paper, The Gaudie, where I also made one of my best friends.”

Graeme Sutherland is celebrating his graduation begore a move to Glasgow. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Just like for many students graduating this year, the pandemic created many logistical problems for Mr Sutherland, for both his course and society commitments.

He said: “Covid was challenging for a multitude of reasons, but working from home was difficult. English is a subject without many lectures or seminars, so that was pretty isolating.”

However, he did not let these challenges hold him back and put his all into achieving the best results possible, which has also been suitably rewarded.

At the end of his final semester, Mr Sutherland was awarded for receiving the highest essay grades in his course this year.

He is now planning to move to Glasgow where he will put his film skills into professional practice working as a floor runner on sets – and continuing to make his own short films.

  • To find out who else is graduating from Aberdeen University this week, take a look at our interactive list below. 

Aberdeen University Graduation 2022 list

